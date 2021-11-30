November 30, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

What an attack on France Football!

What an attack on France Football!

Mirabelle Hunt November 30, 2021 2 min read

Manchester, UK) – Today’s result clarifies the statements Pascal Ferret Last week, when he said I assured him that my only ambition was to finish my career with more golden balls in Lionel Messi. Pascal Ferret lied, he used my name to promote himself and the publication he works for“. Cristiano Ronaldo He is furious against the editor-in-chief of France Football, who is responsible for awarding the Ballon d’Or. And Ferret had said in recent days:Ronaldo has only one ambition and that is to finish his career with more Ballon d’Or than Messi, I know that because he told me.”

Ballon d’Or, Totti: “I wouldn’t have given it to Messi but…”

Ballon d’Or, Papin’s criticism: “Messi hasn’t played for five months”

Ronaldo criticizes French football: “Unacceptable lies”

It is absolutely unacceptable that the person responsible for awarding such a prestigious award could lie in such an absolute manner Lack of respect For those who always respected France Football and the Ballon d’Or. And he’s still lying to this day, justifying my absence from the party with one The alleged quarantine He has no reason to exist.”Ronaldo continues in his Instagram post. “I always want to congratulate everyone who wins, in the spirit of sportsmanship and fair play that have guided my career from the start, and I do so because I am never against anyone. I always win for myself and for the clubs I represent, I win for myself and for those who love me. I don’t win against anyone. The biggest ambition of my career is Winning national and international titles for the clubs I represent And for my national team, Portuguese statements.The greatest ambition of my career is to set a good example for everyone who wants to become a professional footballer. The biggest ambition of my career is To leave my name written in golden letters in history World football. I conclude by saying that my focus is already on the next Manchester United game and on everything that, together with my teammates and fans, we can still achieve this season.”.

Watch the video

Totti and Messi’s Ballon d’Or: “I wouldn’t have given it to him”

See also  Lazio official in the White Zone from Monday 14 June: what will change

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

1 min read

James Felden in Fortitudo Bologna closes in on the other pieces, separates Varese from Wilson – OA Sport

November 29, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

Manchester United: Officially, Ralf Rangnick is the new manager

November 29, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

Napoli-Lazio: Spalletti in the press conference

November 29, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt

You may have missed

3 min read

Delia Duran takes revenge on Alex Bailey? / Photo with Simone Bonacoursi: “Just Friends”

November 30, 2021 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

A virtual banquet for a black hole

November 30, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

What an attack on France Football!

November 30, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

Half-Life 3 will almost be discontinued due to Steam Deck, according to an insider – Nerd4.life

November 30, 2021 Gerald Bax