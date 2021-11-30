What an attack on France Football!

Manchester, UK) – “Today’s result clarifies the statements Pascal Ferret Last week, when he said I assured him that my only ambition was to finish my career with more golden balls in Lionel Messi . Pascal Ferret lied, he used my name to promote himself and the publication he works for“. Cristiano Ronaldo He is furious against the editor-in-chief of France Football, who is responsible for awarding the Ballon d’Or. And Ferret had said in recent days:Ronaldo has only one ambition and that is to finish his career with more Ballon d’Or than Messi, I know that because he told me.”

Ballon d’Or, Totti: “I wouldn’t have given it to Messi but…”

Ballon d’Or, Papin’s criticism: “Messi hasn’t played for five months”

Ronaldo criticizes French football: “Unacceptable lies”

“It is absolutely unacceptable that the person responsible for awarding such a prestigious award could lie in such an absolute manner Lack of respect For those who always respected France Football and the Ballon d’Or. And he’s still lying to this day, justifying my absence from the party with one The alleged quarantine He has no reason to exist.”Ronaldo continues in his Instagram post. “I always want to congratulate everyone who wins, in the spirit of sportsmanship and fair play that have guided my career from the start, and I do so because I am never against anyone. I always win for myself and for the clubs I represent, I win for myself and for those who love me. I don’t win against anyone. The biggest ambition of my career is Winning national and international titles for the clubs I represent And for my national team, Portuguese statements. “The greatest ambition of my career is to set a good example for everyone who wants to become a professional footballer. The biggest ambition of my career is To leave my name written in golden letters in history World football. I conclude by saying that my focus is already on the next Manchester United game and on everything that, together with my teammates and fans, we can still achieve this season.”.