The most popular holiday destinations in Europe: Studio – SiViaggia

With the global tourism sector fully recovering, demand for holidays in Europe is increasing again. A particular map was recently created using i Google search data, where country names are combined with the European holiday spots most sought after by their residents. The study analyzed data from the last 12 months 185 countries, to find out the most popular tourist pearls in the Old Continent, using keywords such as “destination + holiday”. At the top of the list of the most popular European destinations in the world is: Santorinifollowed by Ibiza And from Tenerife.

The top three European destinations that travelers love

Santorini so there The most popular destination in Europe By travelers from all over the world. The jewel of the Cyclades Islands in the Aegean Sea, and incredibly popular in 47 countries, including the United States, Finland, Colombia, Bolivia, India, Australia and New Zealand. The secret to its success is its golden sunsets, warm temperatures, stunning scenery, distinctive blue-and-white architecture, and panoramic coastal and volcanic views. Overall, all of Greece remains very popular, and Santorini is joined on the list by other equally wonderful islands, such as Corfu, Kos, Mykonos and Crete.

Ibiza took second place overall 29 countries – It seems that countries such as Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Kenya, Mexico, Jamaica and Portugal aspire to spend a holiday there more than any other European destination. The White Island has long been a popular tourist destination thanks to its warm, sunny summer days, exotic landscapes and beautiful beaches.

Spain also shines in third place with Tenerife, a destination that offers tourists plenty of natural landmarks to explore, including the infamous Teide Volcano, from which you can enjoy magnificent views of the largest of the Canary Islands. Tenerife is also one of Best destinations for winter holidaysWith an average of 20°C in the coldest months. The Spanish resort is a favorite holiday destination for my countrymen 12 European countriesincluding Spain, the United Kingdom, Germany and Belgium.

Italian pearls are among the most sought-after destinations in Europe

Directly under the platform we find Italy with Sicily In fourth placeCorfu follows in fifth place. A separate map of the United States shows Sicily as its most popular European destination 29 countries, beloved for its crystal clear sea, cities rich in art and exquisite flavours. In eighth place shines another local pearl – Sardinia, which is especially appreciated by foreign tourists for holidays that lead to the discovery of the beauty of unique landscapes, as well as the famous coastline, excursion routes that reveal wonderful parks and reserves, and interesting archaeological monuments. Locations, with the possibility of hiking, exercising, or even meditating outdoors, completely rejuvenating through contact with unspoiled nature. However, in thirteenth place comes Tuscany, which is always sought after by international travelers, is the queen of cultural tourism and is also especially appreciated by international travelers. “stomach tourism”That is, visitors who are keen on food and wine tours.

The most popular holiday destinations in Europe