Migrants, Italy-France crisis. The EU tries to mediate, a temporary summit – politics

The European Union plans to convene an ad hoc meeting on migrants after a standoff between Italy and France. This was known in Brussels from sources following the document. The meeting to analyze the new crisis and make a European initiative can only be at the technical level, but it is not excluded that the interior ministers are at the table. According to the same sources, the meeting before the Home Affairs Council is scheduled for the first week of December. Meanwhile, various European countries are clarifying their position after France asked various states to stop the transfers.

We will honor our obligations until Berlin and Rome do— “We will continue to adhere to the solidarity mechanism for countries that allow migrants rescued at sea to land. This obviously applies to Italy, which allowed three ships to disembark. ‘We will continue our support until Italy pays respect. It is its responsibility to welcome migrants rescued from the sea “. A spokesman for the German interior ministry told ANSA when asked whether Berlin intends to follow Paris’s invitation.

Luxembourg, we do not suspend transfers – “We do not want to suspend our participation” in the Solidarity Mechanism for the Redistribution of Migrants and “we will continue to show solidarity. And we hope that France and Italy, as Europeans, can resolve this dispute very soon. We can continue to look for a European response.” Dejwit Atrovic, spokesman for the Luxembourg foreign ministry in charge of immigration, told ANSA, responding to a question about the possibility of Luxembourg following the Paris appeal not to honor European commitments to solidarity.

ANSA Institute SOS Méditerranée’s red ship with 230 migrants (57 children) is now at Toulon’s naval base. According to Interior Minister Gerald Dorman, around eighty migrants could be handed over to Germany today, which has reached an agreement with France to take care of them. NGO: Landings in France from Central Mediterranean must no longer happen (ANSA)

“Italy’s demand for isolation betrays an ambitious EU dynamic. We talk about unity and sharing… I hope that won’t happen, it wouldn’t be wise for the EU to have its own position,” Meloni underlined. We must isolate the traffickers, not Italy. “I think it’s worth putting the two numbers together – he added -: Ocean Viking was the first NGO ship to dock in France with 230 migrants on board. This has created a very strong reaction against Italy, which has brought in almost 90 thousand migrants “since the beginning of the year (ed)”. What makes you angry – Melony wondered -. Is it true that Italy should be the only port of landing for Mediterranean migrants? It’s not written into any contract.”

“Now we can do three things: we can decide that we are the only port in Europe, but I don’t agree, I don’t get this mandate from the Italians. Hypothesis two: I don’t think we should fight each other. Time with France, Greece, Spain, Malta… The only common solution, I talked about this with Macron, Germany and the EU, is to protect the EU’s external borders, Block departures and unlock hotspots. We have spent millions of euros to help Turkey and now we need a European solution.” We can no longer deal with it, we have a mandate to deal with it in a different way.

Faith in Italy is broken: French Secretary for EU Affairs said Lawrence phone Boon reminded France Info Rome was “committed to the EU cohesion mechanism“That too” agreements apply beyond the life of a government, otherwise it would be unsustainable if we changed the rules every time. The current Italian government – he continued – does not respect the mechanism it was committed to and has broken trust. I think I can tell you why The unilateral decision put lives at risk and was inconsistent with international law.”.

It came into effect from 20:00 yesterday Reinforced controls on the Franco-Italian borderParis decision after Rome refused Ocean Viking. The checks were carried out at “more than a dozen” crossing points, including in the mountains, writes AFP, citing police. It “controls stations, secondary axes above all in Menton, but also to Soubelle or Braille-sur-Roya, motorway axes, especially the A8, exits and toll booths”. Darman announced yesterday that 500 police have been deployed at the border between the two countries for intensive patrolling, which the police have assured will be in place “around the clock”.