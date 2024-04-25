April 25, 2024

Blinken: 'US and China are managing their relationship responsibly' – Breaking News

April 25, 2024

(ANSA-AFP) – Shanghai, April 25 – US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken called on the US and China to manage their differences “responsibly” as he begins his trip to the Asian country today. “We owe it to our people, and indeed to the world, to responsibly manage the relationship between our two countries,” Blinken said during a meeting with the local Communist Party chief in Shanghai.


After years of growing tension, the US secretary of state said President Joe Biden has committed to “direct and sustained” dialogue between the world's two largest economies. “I think it's important to highlight the value of talking to each other and the need for really direct engagement; highlighting real differences, trying to overcome them,” Blinken said. Chen Jining, secretary of the Communist Party of China for Shanghai, welcomed Blingen and spoke about the importance of American businesses to the city. “Whether we choose cooperation or conflict, it affects the well-being of both countries, both countries and the future of humanity,” Chen said. (ANSA-AFP).

