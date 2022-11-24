WEC / Ferrari 499P, word by engineer Cannizzo: “Peugeot concept evaluated” – Sport GT

A race car is beautiful when it wins, but if the opposite were true, the 499P would have already guaranteed success. The Maranello hypercar has won the approval of the international audience for the elegance mixed with aggressiveness that emerges from its body, as you can perceive the touch of the Centro Stile directed by Flavio Manzoni. However, it would be a mistake to think that a runaway horse designed his car exclusively for aesthetics, because Interest in design came only after the technical foundations for the project had been laid.

The engineer supervised the preparation of the design Ferdinand Canizo, trying to improve each area not bound by the dictates of technical regulations. The standards specify limit values ​​for the load and aerodynamic resistance that the vehicle must respect in all conditions of use, varying height from the ground, roll, yaw and pitch angles, as well as the incidence of adjustable body kit. In a regulatory framework in which absolute aerodynamic performance is fixed, the goal is to stay as close to the spot as possible in all driving conditions: Aerodynamic efficiency is restricted, so the load-to-drag ratio is imposedEngineer Canizou A Formulapassion.it. “What matters is working on the shape of the map, to ensure that, with the same overall efficiency, it is possible to make good use of the aerodynamic load in all possible combinations, and thus reduce load losses as the setup changes. We need to make the aerodynamic map as consistent as possible in all conditions of use, From slow to fast corners.

Maranello’s GT Competition department evaluated the perfect concept to achieve the precious consistency. Philosophies also taken into account include the spoiler-less setup adopted by Peugeot for the 9X8: “We tried to understand what it could lead toBut in the end we decided to go for a solution that was in some ways more traditional and that in other cases allowed us to achieve the goals we set for ourselves. In terms of aerodynamics, one of the most notable features of the 499P is the large number of stabilizer attachments located along the body: “The fins are associated with achieving the vehicle’s yaw stability standards for safety reasons”Canizou explains. There are standards listed in Regulation e The fins have helped a lot in this regard“.

As already indicated on the presentation stage, the Prancing Horse supercar is powered by a hybrid power unit at the center of which is the internal combustion engine derived from the 296 GT3:The power unit consists of a six-cylinder internal combustion engine and shares the same architecture as the 296 GT3. It’s a V6 with a 120-degree pitch angle, with two turbines positioned in the center of the cylinder banks. The engine can put out 680hp, equivalent to 500kW, to the wheels, constrained by regulations, and coupled with an energy recovery system. This consisted of a 900-volt battery and an electric motor with a single-ratio differential on the front axle. This way we can store electrical energy during braking to bring it back later. We operate in four-wheel drive above the speed set by the regulations. When asked if the two reverse-rotation compressors also hit 180,000 rpm on the 499P as on the 296 GT3, Canizo replied: “We’re on the same level.”.

To store electricity at Maranello, an aggregate has been developed that takes advantage of technology developed in Formula 1. Although the assembly was handled independently by the 499P technical department, the basic units such as cells are derived from those developed by the Sports Department: We used their knowledge, because We saw that the size of the Formula 1 battery was similar to that of our hypercar. So we joined forces and they gave us a big hand in the development of the power pack. In general, we have taken advantage of all that Formula 1 technology has to offer.” Once the show is complete, the gaze now turns to the track, where Ferrari will be called upon to take on Toyota starting with a significant disadvantage in terms of miles accumulated: “The time they spend on the track, but also the experience, they have been there for many years. Therefore, it will be difficult to reach their level with the utmost respect, but we have to try.”Canezo concluded.