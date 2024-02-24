Engine maintenance, this part is dangerous and costs a thousand euros Always choose this alternative

Taking care of your car can mean many things, especially today, with cars advanced in all aspects, starting with the technological aspect.

However, a large portion of Car Maintenance It comes from the engine, and from a fairly in-depth or, in any case, sufficient knowledge of some mechanical components.

One ancient dilemma, in particular, seems to make a point turning pointat the level of the decision that will be made, due to a certain risk, as well as because of a Especially considering the cost.

We are talking about thousands of euros, the usual and well-known garlic Specialists – Events of possible alternatives between Chain and belt. Is the first or second better? For what reasons?

In this sense, it must be done A little introduction Especially considering the current state of affairs, especially on a numerical level. That's by saying?

Chain or belt, which is better and for what reasons

It must actually be admitted that today there are quite a few engines with belt distribution, but from a purely practical point of view, at least according to the experience of a large number of experts in this sector, the qualities of the chain seem self-evident. But what are the pros and cons? About 40 percent of engines are equipped with toothed belts. The main advantage of this type of transmission is cost effectiveness compared to series production.

As for those who own a car, maintenance costs for belt systems are much higher: they must be changed every 180,000 kilometers, in addition to tensioners and idlers. The risk, in the event of failure to replace, is serious engine faults. Even if the belt is quieter, the chain has a huge advantage: durability.

In essence, this mechanism moving in It lasts longer, almost as long as the engine itself, although it is still a good idea to perform regular checks, especially on the chain tensioners: in this case too No maintenance It leads us to take great risks.

For example, the series also indicates more complexity in its components to treat. But to sum it all up, because both System It has its pros and cons, we can confirm, as many specialists say, that the timing belt allows this production Than a less expensive engine, but which becomes more Expensive in maintenance. But the chain lasts a lifetime, But it has higher production costs.