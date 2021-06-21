June 21, 2021

The Europeans, a final in Rome and not at Wembley? Here are Draghi's words

Karen Hines

During the bilateral meeting with Merkel, the Prime Minister did not use half the words: “I will work hard not to allow her to play in a country where injuries are high.”

During the joint press conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Prime Minister Mario Draghi said in response to a question about the possibility of moving the European Football Championship final from London to Rome in light of the increase in Covid-19 infections in the United Kingdom. Even if Draghi’s push against England goes against the current will of UEFA, which has asked the English government to increase Wembley’s capacity in the semi-finals and finals to 65,000 spectators.

The response after Draghi’s words was not late. “UEFA, the FA and the English authorities are working closely together successfully to organize the semi-finals and final of Euro 2020 at Wembley and there are no plans to change the venue of the matches”: This was announced by UEFA in… Notice.

In the meantime, Merkel says in the bilateral agenda of Germany and Italy “there are no major problems”, except for football controversies. “We have different situations,” the chancellor said about the national football teams. He added that Italy was “playing well”, but “we are encouraging our team”. Subsequently, Merkel said: “But we believe that German Josenz Atalanta is a very good player.”

