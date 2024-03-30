Mattarella calls Roberto Salis: 'I'm close to her' – News

Even President Sergio Mattarella said he believed it would be “different days” for the family of Ilaria Salis, instead they were filled with anger and sadness as no good news came from last Thursday's trial. But today was a better morning than most for Roberto Salis, the father of a 39-year-old Italian teacher who has been held in Budapest for more than a year on charges of attacking three far-right militants. A phone call from the Head of State.

Yesterday, for the second time, he sent a certified email to the Quirinale. But after the premiere on January 17th he received a phone call from an official, and this morning Mattarella personally expressed his closeness and solidarity with him.

He explained to President Roberto Salles the different treatment his daughter was receiving compared to the treatment reserved for Gabriele Marchesi, two defendants accused of the same attacks awaiting trial, for which the opposite precautionary measures were applied: Marchesi was placed under house arrest in Milan and returned free. , Challis was imprisoned in Budapest and returned to the same prison.

Two Italian citizens were judged by two courts of two different states with a clear disparity, in which the expected help from the government did not come, and Sallis believes that Mattarella can intervene. “This disparity affects our public opinion”, Mattarella explained to him, “the difference between our system inspired by European values ​​and theirs” determined this situation.

He further assured him that he understood his state of mind very well and that he would do everything to the best of his ability to pass through the government, which was not detailed at the operational level.

“The President reiterated his personal closeness with me and the family – said Roberto Salles – and assured me of his personal interest in this case. I thank him for the diligence with which he responded to me, and above all for the sensitivity and closeness. The drama I am experiencing with my family.”

Above all the human intimacy, but also the speed of the response is one of the main differences that Roberto Salles mentions compared to the discussions he has had with the government so far.

Having sent a certified email to the Quirinale at 10.30 yesterday, he was in the park with the dog this morning, and certainly did not expect the President's phone call at 10.50.

“We are all very happy and Ilaria will also be happy when I hear from her, a very loving phone call that lasted five minutes made me very happy and at the end we wished each other Easter,” concluded Roberto Salis. She hopes to keep this conversation open with the head of state to find another institutional channel and focus more on her daughter's legal case. He is awaiting the next hearing on May 24, knowing that even the highest office of the state has intervened in his case and is in favor of his family.

Opposition representatives expressed satisfaction with Mattarella's words, starting with Democrat Justice Deborah Cerchiani, who defined the head of state's phone call to Roberto Salles as “a great sign of human and institutional attention.” Più Europa Riccardo Magi underlined that “the Italian government does not want to pay attention to what is happening with Ilaria Sallis” and that “Giorgia Meloni probably lost the phone with Orban's number”. “So far from the Meloni government, a silence full of electoral calculations,” said Osvaldo Napoli of the Action Secretariat, “Metterella expressed closeness and solidarity.”

