Let's see where the thunderstorms and hail will hit in the next few hours

Thunderstorms and hail are likely to occur in some areas during the next few hours

Thunderstorms are expected in the next few hours which will bring rain, thundershowers and hail in some parts of our country..

situation

Deep and comprehensive Cyclone spin Located on the southwest coast of Ireland, it negatively affects the weather picture in parts of Italy. However, its movement towards Spain attracts moist and warm currents from North Africa, which feed a front of high pressure directed towards our southern and central regions.

next hour

For this reason, we expect Italy to be split in two by weather. The North, in fact, will experience a day marked by a poor weather environment trouble Atlantic that it will trigger Bad weather, there will be thundershowers over northwesterly areas first, then moving towards northeasterly areas, the weather will worsen especially between evening and night. Pay special attention to thunderstorms, which can be very intense along with strong winds and local winds Sleet.

With the exception of some rain in the north of Tuscany, the weather picture will be decidedly calm in the central and southern regions, where there will be some passing clouds, and in the southern regions the day will pass with very mild or warm weather. In Sicily.

Civil Defense Alert

Regarding the severe weather affecting many parts of the North, the Department of Civil Defense has issued an adverse weather warning in agreement with the regions responsible for implementing civil defense systems in the affected areas. . Weather events affecting different parts of the country can be determined in the national summary, hydrological and hydraulic reviews consulted on the website of the Department of National Weather Forecasts and Warnings (www.protezionecivile.gov.it)

This warning is expected from early morning Saturday 30 March, Over Sicily, extending to Calabria and Puglia, strong gale-force winds blow from the southern quadrants. Storm surges along exposed coasts. From early morning, rain or thunderstorms are expected in the Aosta Valley and Piedmont, from the afternoon to Lombardy, especially in the Alpine sectors. These events are accompanied by heavy rain, frequent electrical activity, possible hail and strong winds.

It is evaluated for the day based on expected events Saturday 30 March Yellow alert for the autonomous province of Bolzano and much of Valle D'Aosta, Lombardy, Piedmont and Emilia-Romagna.