Water bombed Milan, fleeing tourists, fallen branches and flooded streets. Tornado in Varese area

OffMilan Editorial Board

Heavy rain across the city in the evening. Trees are damaged due to rain, lightning, flooded roads and bad weather. Many visitors to the Lombardy capital for the Easter holidays sought shelter in outdoor areas in nightlife areas.

A strong storm hit Milan on Saturday evening coming from the west and north. The first drops started falling after 8.30 pm followed by thundershowers from 9.30 pm to 10 pm. A large number of tourists who came to the city for the Easter holidays have taken shelter in the complex Or they returned to their residence.

Unprotected trees and fallen billboards: about thirty of them

Interventions of firefighters in Milan. There were no injuries or significant road accidents. In the Varese area between Busto Arsizio, Samarate and Lonate Pozzolo, a tornado brought down dozens of trees. Fortunately without consequences for people. In addition to instructions

Local firefighters and several fire engines rushed to the spot

Order of Milan.

Civil Defense and M.M For the condition of public green areas with flooded streets and areas with fallen trees. Monitored i The Lambro and Seveso rivers are monitored, Although the levels did not reach dangerous levels, thankfully the rain eased from 10.15 pm. Firefighters are reporting numerous calls of domestic disturbances, flooding and falling tree branches across the city, particularly in the northern and eastern parts of the station.



Go to all news from Milan



See also US-Italy partnership on stampede stability in Trieste

If you want to stay up to date with news about Milan and Lombardy, subscribe to the Corriere Milano newsletter for free. It arrives in your inbox every morning at 7am. That's it Click here.