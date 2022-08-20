Marinelli: “Great experience in America. We want to do well this season.”

In an interview with Tuttosport, Inter player Gloria Marinelli spoke about the upcoming new season.

In an interview with Tuttosport, Inter player Gloria Marinelli spoke about the upcoming new season and the Nerazzurri’s US tour:

What was your reaction when you heard that Inter were going to tour America?

“I was speechless. I found out from my partner and I don’t believe it. As soon as they confirmed us, I started preparing the bag and it was ready a week before departure. I consider myself very lucky to be part of a club that allows me to have this experience, it doesn’t happen to everyone, and it underlines how much the club cares, firstly in the women’s field, but also to get to know us. Italy and outside Europe”.

“Very beautiful. For experience, we were able to compare ourselves with people who have a very different mentality from ours, because we also played against a great team, the Mexican champions, Chivas, and we beat everything they already have. At the peak of the season ».

What will Inter be up to this season?

“A group that wants to grow and improve compared to last year. We want to do better in terms of positions, but also in terms of the team, the game. We focus more on team and individual development ».

Coaching veteran: What has Inter grown in recent years?

“The way it is on the field. There is more organization, we are better on the pitch, we know what to do to always give one hundred percent in every match ».

