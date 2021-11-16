Extremely severe weather warnings ILMETEO.it

Weather warning from the National Civil Defense: There are very severe warnings about bad weather

Red Alert National Civil Defense Press release

Moldembo: Orange warning in Sicily and Sardinia

More rain and thundershowers in the main islands and Campania

A minimal depression, established between Tunisia and our two large islands, continues with the triggers of a troubled time, sometimes intense. In this context, rain and thunderstorms are expected to affect Sardinia first, then Sicily and Campania, especially in the latter coastal areas.

Based on the available forecasts, the Department of Civil Defense in its agreement with the regions concerned – those responsible for the implementation of civil defense systems in the affected areas – has issued warnings about adverse weather conditions. Meteorological events affecting different parts of the country can be determined in national summary, hydrological and hydraulic reviews reported in the National Critique and Warning Bulletin.www.protezionecivile.gov.it)

Scattered showers, a reversal or thundershowers will occur in Sardinia from Tuesday afternoon, November 16, extending over the coastal areas and islands, especially into Sicily and Campania. . These events will be accompanied by strong rain, frequent electrical activity and local strong winds.

Based on the expected and ongoing events, the orange alert was assessed for most of Sicily and the eastern part of Sardinia tomorrow Wednesday Wednesday 17th November. Furthermore, the yellow alert was evaluated in March, Abruzzo, Campania, Basilicotta, Puglia, Calabria, Sardinia and other parts of Sicily.

Based on the evolution of new forecasts and events, the weather picture and important forecasts for Italy are updated daily and are available to the public on the Department of Civil Defense’s website (www.protezionecivile.gov.it). Rules of conduct to follow during bad weather. Information on regional alert levels, specific critiques that may affect individual territories, and adopted preventive measures are managed by regional civil defense structures, in connection with which the Department monitors the evolution of the situation.

