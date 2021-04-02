Many people were killed and injured in a train crash in Taiwan

After a train crash Taiwan Dozens of deaths are feared. According to officials, 36 people were rescued after Friday’s crash in Julian County, with no signs of life initially determined. Confirmed death numbers were not initially available. So far a total of 61 people have been taken to hospitals. More than 70 people are still trapped in the wreckage of the train.

Rescue operations continued Friday morning. Photos and videos in the Taiwanese media appeared to show a section of the train being crushed by a subway wall. Many derailed cars line the front of the subway.

According to the Central Emergency Response Center, rescue workers tried to get four wagons in the tunnel, which were damaged and difficult to access. Survivors seek protection by climbing out of windows and onto the roofs of wagons.

According to the fire brigade, the express train with eight cars and more than 350 passengers derailed while passing through a tunnel. Shortly before that, a construction site vehicle fell down a slope and collided with a train. Taiwan’s state news agency CNA quoted a witness as saying the vehicle was not parked properly. On television, one of the survivors said the train collided with a fallen truck: “The truck fell from above.”