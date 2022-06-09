June 9, 2022

Manfreddy: Relations with the United States are already strong and not yet strengthened

“Naples has always had a strong bond with the United States and we are strengthening it on various strategic fronts. Caitano Manfredi In a streaming intervention at a conference organized by the American Chamber of Commerce in Italy at the headquarters of the Chamber of Commerce in Naples.

“It’s not a coincidence – Manfreddie explained – Apple has confirmed its presence for another five years, while Cisco and other groups will do the same. Strengthens the network of companies and services that allow us to be heroes. With the new Agritech pole, there will be more investments in space in the agro-food chain, a huge success for the Napoli organization headed by Federico II. New direct flights with the United States are ready, and we are entering the international network of major hotels. In short, there are many reasons for the satisfaction of the economic downturn these inventions are creating in the city, but also to strengthen our bond with the Americans.

