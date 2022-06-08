June 9, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Wall Street fears US GDP recession, Dow Jones falls 0.8%

Wall Street fears US GDP recession, Dow Jones falls 0.8%

Noah French June 9, 2022 1 min read

Fear of the risk of recession and the most aggressive monetary tightness Ooty Wall Street indices continued to fall and began the day trading below equilibrium. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 0.6%, the S&P 500 is up 0.5% and the Nasdaq is up. With the yield, the sale on the bond side as well Treasury Goes over 3% in a decade.

Mortgage applications are down

Markets are also alerted by macroeconomic data related to this Mortgage application In the country. For the week to June 3, the demand measurement index in the United States was 288.4 points, down 6.5% from 303.3 in the previous week. The Mortgage Bankers Association announced that the refinancing index was down 5.6% to 709.5 points (751.6 points from the previous week), while the buying index was down 20.1.2 points, up 7.1% from the previous 224.1 points.

Fear of recession, focus on the central bank

The highlight of the coming weeks will be the scheduled central bank meeting on June 15, during which the central bank will announce the next monetary policy moves. The Rate increaseWhat was announced at the last meeting should be confirmed: the question that investors are looking at, the economy …;

See also  3 billion "jungle": speed camera crash

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

She escapes from the balcony and saves herself

June 8, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

In the next few hours, a new storm is coming, and by evening we will see where it gets worse »ILMETEO.it

June 8, 2022 Noah French
1 min read

Immigrants: Thousands of caravans leave Mexico for the United States – North America

June 8, 2022 Noah French

You may have missed

1 min read

Wall Street fears US GDP recession, Dow Jones falls 0.8%

June 9, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

When do revenue agency tax assessments run and what are the defense tools for taxpayers

June 9, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

NASA supports ESA and ESA missions

June 9, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

The weakest boss in the game is able to beat all the others, the video proves it – Nerd4.life

June 9, 2022 Gerald Bax