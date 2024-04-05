M5s-Pd exchanges accusations, split between Conte and Schlein – News

The broad camp is crumbling in Barry after a “No” vote in the M5s primaries three days after the gazebos opened. The exchange of votes, the third in as many months, is said to have convinced Giuseppe Conte and candidate Michele Laforgia that there were no conditions for next Sunday's vote. A step back that fueled the Pd-MoVimento conflict when it looked like Bari could be a laboratory for another political experiment: the Five Star Movement had never agreed to compete in the primaries, and the Apulian Movement would have been the first.

The progressive camp, the Italian Left and the extra-large coalition that runs from the Greens to Italia Viva e Azione, is now in danger of splitting. This was foreshadowed by the words of Conte, who took things further in the morning in Paris: “I regret this reaction of the Democratic Party, but we do not accept disrespect, no one can say that. The M5s are disloyal or refer to this. I call on the Democratic Party not to react irregularly. They are accused of disloyalty. Without withdrawal, it will be difficult to work with the Democratic Party.”

Already on Thursday the “bridge builders” are in motion, their aim is to convince the Five Star Movement to remove the candidacies of Laforgia and Vito Lecce, the former head of the cabinet of Antonio Decaro, and to identify a third person from the citizens. The world, who can hold the coalition together. Yet a path that immediately seems almost impossible.

“Last Wednesday – Conte stressed – I warned Secretary Schlein in a long phone call that Barry's situation was becoming compromised and that if there were new investigations, we would not be available to pretend that nothing had happened by continuing with the primaries. And “unfortunately, since a new investigation has taken place, the contamination of votes and the exchange of votes With this as its theme, the matter is getting more and more serious. It is impossible to pretend that nothing happened.” The leader of the M5s recalled, “In Paris we were in opposition and we agreed to follow a common path, but if, based on some assumptions, someone pretends that nothing happened or wants to discredit us, we are not there. This is the situation. objectively serious”.

In the evening, from the platform installed in the central Piazza Umberto in Bari, to the Lecces rally, Schlein responded with a hard face: “I am with you because, unlike others, I keep my word. And I apologize to Giuseppe Conte for the decision I made yesterday, unilaterally, he decided without looking for a solution , because it's right. The Democratic secretary doesn't give an inch: “I don't respond to attacks on me, but I don't want to tolerate attacks that reach our community.” Turning to the Democratic candidate, he makes a small opening: “You continue to seek with Laforgia the unity that others broke yesterday. You will have our support no matter what. Even yesterday – he reveals – we both proposed to take a step back, together take a step forward. But the answer was negative, and apparently that answer was already planned. I am pleased to be here with Vito Lechis because being here as Secretary of the Democratic Party confirms our confidence and our support for an honorable man who has always put himself in the service of the community.”

Schlein adds: “I understand that those who started politics with Palazzo Sigi are not familiar with militancy and cospos. However, I demand that they have respect. This is a room for all respectable people who are prepared to go and vote. A way to say that both candidates can use less than obvious means. assumption.” “In this way – he concluded – they help the right. We need a policy that looks at the next generation, not the election. We will not accept moral lessons from anyone legally”. “For the 5-star movement, legitimacy is not a bargaining chip,” Conte immediately responded, commenting on Schlein's words on Facebook. And this seems to be the final word in the fight between the two. At least in Barry.

“In my opinion, we must respect the work of the exiting council – he said – to give the sign of a completely new beginning and a strong renewal with legal protections, which we will demand by working with anyone here in Paris” . “If the Democratic Party doesn't like us, we will deal with it, but we want to maintain a sense of unity,” said the Center-Left Coalition in Bari, “so I call on the Democratic Party not to react disorganized” .

“Another thing that came out of Nazarene – we didn't talk yesterday. I had a long conversation with Secretary Schlein before announcing our results to the press. So don't let this nonsense go. Get out”.

“For the 5-star movement, legitimacy is not a negotiable value, it is not a bargaining chip,” Giuseppe Conte wrote on Facebook in the evening. Conte says he spent the day “having a productive meeting with our Barrie community, our local board, elected officials and provincial and territorial representatives.” “The courage of our movement – we read in the post – testifies to the citizens that there is a society that does not give up, does not give up, does not give up on seeing politics as a tool that serves all. The business of a few “.

