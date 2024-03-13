UN for Humanitarian Affairs The agency now reports that twenty-seven people, including twenty-three children, died of starvation in Kazan, and the ship Open arms Heading north of the strip, towed with the help of a gigantic raft. It was the first time any ship had reached Gaza's shores after a months-long blockade by sea. “We may not succeed, but real failure is never trying,” he says Jose Andres, Star chef who co-founded World Central Kitchen, an NGO with Open Arms Tea Oscar camps He envisioned the effort.

The visit is expected in one day, maximum one and a half days. The humanitarian ship, which is normally engaged in rescue operations in the Mediterranean Sea, is to deliver 200 tons of rice, water and canned goods directly to the northern part of Gaza, even the humanitarian cargo is strained. Months reach. “In February alone, 40 percent of convoys went to areas where coordination or authorization for access was necessary. United Nations – Blocked.” Later, the two NGOs explain, the only option at this time is to skip the cap at the crossings.

“This is the first humanitarian sea route to Gaza, and we hope to do this and other shipments.” In Cyprus, a warehouse near the port of Larnaca, where the ship departed, will have another 500 tons ready for delivery.

For some observers from afar, it's a losing race, and there are those who even think it's dangerous because it distracts from the paralysis — politics rather than logistics — that Crossings, Open Arms, and the Word Central Kitchen really believe. They called her Surgery Saphena, built – they explain from the Wcd in cooperation with the United Arab Emirates and Jordan, which will now be autonomous from the parallel EU initiative.”Own multilateral operation”, commented Jose Andrés without going further. For “security reasons” – the two NGOs explained – the details will remain confidential until the work is completed, but something is already being filtered out.

On the way to the open strip, work is underway on the north coast. A ship built of “the materials of destroyed buildings and ruins” and “together with the population of Gaza” stretches rapidly out to sea. “We're at 35 meters,” they announced from Wcd this morning.

The system has nothing to do with the floating dock the US announced it wanted to build to facilitate the delivery of aid, an initiative Andres publicly criticized because “it doesn't seem like a good idea to me to bring foreign soldiers there, and. non-Arabs.” It is currently unknown where the hole originates.

It was there that open rescue boats were to tow the aid-laden boats, which would then have been operating on the strip for some time and would be taken over by the Wcd teams in Deir el-Bala. “Since October we've served 35 million meals, driven more than 1,400 aid trucks through the Rafah Crossing and opened more than 60 community kitchens across the Strip.”

The Israeli military, which views the initiative with skepticism if not outright, has filtered out “concerns” about the supply chain. “There will be no problem with the cooperation of local people”, they promise from the NGO. “This is not the time for empty promises – José Andrés – less diplomacy of meetings and more diplomacy of facts”.