Philippines, US, Japan and Australia Maneuvers in China Sea – Breaking News

Amid China's growing influence in the region, the Philippine Navy will hold a joint exercise with the US, Japan and Australia in the South China Sea tomorrow. All four countries declared.





“Expressing our joint commitment to strengthen regional and international cooperation towards a free and open Indo-Pacific,” the joint statement said, “our combined military forces and defense forces will conduct a maritime cooperation operation in the Philippine Exclusive Economic Zone on 7 April 2024.”.





Earlier this week, the Australian warship HMAS Waramunga came close to disputed waters off the Philippine province of Palawan. Last year, regional tensions escalated, with China more forcefully asserting its claims to maritime areas claimed by the Philippines and Japan and the self-ruled island of Taiwan. In response, the United States sought to strengthen its alliances, particularly with its traditional allies Japan and the Philippines.



