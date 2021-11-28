Lotto Draw today and SuperEnalotto numbers on Saturday 27 November 2021

Lotto, SuperEnalotto and 10eLotto: Draws for today, Saturday 27 November 2021, in real time on Today.it. Here are today’s winning numbers: first all Lotto wheels, then the sixth SuperEnalotto and finally the 10eLotto winning combination.

in extract Saturday 27 November 2021 “6” and “5 + 1” were not scored, but six lucky players got the number “5” with a value of more than 40 thousand euros each. Meanwhile, the prize money for the sixth continues to grow.

We remind you that today’s raffle, Saturday November 27, 2021, will begin shortly after 8pm using the SuperEnalotto and Lotto wheels, and will end around 8.40pm with today’s winning combination of 10eLotto. SuperEnalotto odds and today’s winnings will also be added later.

Lotto numbers for today’s contest, Saturday 27 November 2021: Here are the 10 lotto wheel numbers plus the national wheel reported by the Customs and Monopolies Agency.

Barry 64 50 86 88 54

Cagliari 29 78 33 68 72

Florence 42 38 69 54 13

Genoa 46 2 36 41 29

Milan 33 37 70 71 21

Naples 41 57 27 6 82

Palermo 4 25 49 68 60

Rome 17 45 78 75 56

Turin 17 36 64 53 8

Venezia 79 83 90 60 8

National 51 26 63 83 43

Here’s the sixth SuperEnalotto winner today, Saturday 27 November 2021, along with Julie’s number and the superstar.

Today’s winning SuperEnalotto formula: 47 78 24 48 38 30

Jolly Number: 8

Superstar number: 57

the quote Category number of winnings the quote 6 . points 0,00 EUR Points 5 + 1 0,00 EUR points 5 6 40.74784 € points 4 625 39,916 euros points 3 25,385 2954 points 2 404.119 5,76 euros

+++ UPDATE: Neither “6” nor “5 + 1” in tonight’s draw +++

And finally the 10eLotto numbers, with the winning group tied for today, Saturday, November 27, 2021.