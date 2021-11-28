Lotto Draw today and SuperEnalotto numbers on Saturday 27 November 2021

Lotto, SuperEnalotto and 10eLotto: Draws for today, Saturday 27 November 2021, in real time on Today.it. Here are today’s winning numbers: first all Lotto wheels, then the sixth SuperEnalotto and finally the 10eLotto winning combination.
Lotto and SuperEnalotto, all extractions
in extract Saturday 27 November 2021 “6” and “5 + 1” were not scored, but six lucky players got the number “5” with a value of more than 40 thousand euros each. Meanwhile, the prize money for the sixth continues to grow.
We remind you that today’s raffle, Saturday November 27, 2021, will begin shortly after 8pm using the SuperEnalotto and Lotto wheels, and will end around 8.40pm with today’s winning combination of 10eLotto. SuperEnalotto odds and today’s winnings will also be added later.
Lotto extraction today, Saturday, November 27, 2021: the winning numbers
Lotto numbers for today’s contest, Saturday 27 November 2021: Here are the 10 lotto wheel numbers plus the national wheel reported by the Customs and Monopolies Agency.
- Barry 64 50 86 88 54
- Cagliari 29 78 33 68 72
- Florence 42 38 69 54 13
- Genoa 46 2 36 41 29
- Milan 33 37 70 71 21
- Naples 41 57 27 6 82
- Palermo 4 25 49 68 60
- Rome 17 45 78 75 56
- Turin 17 36 64 53 8
- Venezia 79 83 90 60 8
- National 51 26 63 83 43
In case of problems displaying numbers you can reload the page on this Link.
SuperEnalotto Draw today Saturday 27 November 2021
Here’s the sixth SuperEnalotto winner today, Saturday 27 November 2021, along with Julie’s number and the superstar.
- Today’s winning SuperEnalotto formula: 47 78 24 48 38 30
- Jolly Number: 8
- Superstar number: 57
|Category
|number of winnings
|the quote
|6 . points
|0,00 EUR
|Points 5 + 1
|0,00 EUR
|points 5
|6
|40.74784 €
|points 4
|625
|39,916 euros
|points 3
|25,385
|2954
|points 2
|404.119
|5,76 euros
+++ UPDATE: Neither “6” nor “5 + 1” in tonight’s draw +++
10eLotto, Saturday 27 November 2021 tie: the winning numbers
And finally the 10eLotto numbers, with the winning group tied for today, Saturday, November 27, 2021.
- 10eLotto Numbers: 2 4 17 25 29 33 36 37 38 41 42 45 46 50 57 64 78 79 83 86
- Golden Number: 64
- Double gold: 64 50
Lotto Draw today and SuperEnalotto numbers on Saturday 27 November 2021
