Almudena Grandes, the Spanish writer, has died at the age of 61. He had written “The Lulu Ages”.

She died at the age of 61 Almudena Grandes, one of the contemporary Spanish writers known to the general public. This was reported by the Iberian media. Grandes, who conquered the audience with his novel “Emaar Lulu“, she has long had cancer. “We have lost one of the outstanding writers of our time,” the Spanish prime minister wrote on Twitter. Pedro Sanchez.

El Pais, with whom the writer usually collaborates, is the author of several successful novels, and was considered the voice par excellence for “The Losers of the Spanish Twentieth Century”. His first novel, “The Ages of Lulu”, in addition to his great success with the audience, was chosen to shoot a film directed by the Spanish director. Bigas Luna, with Francesca Neri and Javier Bardem (1990). “Today Spanish literature and progressives are in mourning,” the culture minister wrote on Twitter. Mikel Isitasocialist.

Grandis received the National Fiction Award in 2018. She married a poet Luis Garcia MonteiroDirector of the Cervantes Institute.

Other famous nicknames that Grandes produced in his career were “I’ll Call You Friday, “Atlas of Human Geography”, “Hard Years”, “Heart of Ice” and “Kisses on Bread”. Some of these works have been shown on the big screen and won prestigious awards in Spain such as the Fundacion José Manuel Lara 2008, the Del Gremio de Libreros de Madrid 2008, and the Madrid Critics Prize 2011.