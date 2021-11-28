Top 5 albums and singles this week

between Bestseller records in Italy In the last week of November, new works stand out, different from each other.

In fact, they range from the rap of Marrakech to the rock of Vasco, to the sexy pop of Adele. Here are the 5 most purchased albums (and 5 singles) at the moment in our country.

>>>He listens We are them and the others By MARRACASH ON TIMMUSIC!

1) Marrakesh – We, they, the others

after two years Person (2020 best selling album), Mara is back with another crazy project. We, they, the others It contains 14 new songs and comes with three songs that express the concept of the drum. crazy Love It’s Track Queen, a piece that tells of the tortured love (and unfortunately ends) with Elodie (found not only on the cover, but also in the single’s video).

2) Adele – 30

Since the album was released more than 500,000 copies 30 Di Adele has already sold more in the US than all the other albums released in America this year, even more than forever by Taylor Swift. In Italy, having dominated the standings for the first seven days, he gave up a step (because of Marracash), but remained on the podium, in second place.

3) Basque – we are here

we are here It’s Com’s 18th album to come later I am innocent 2014 concludes D .’s talk Truth NS If I could tell you, songs written in the same creative period, between 2018 and 2019. He recorded “very spontaneous, straightforward, fun and entertaining, classic rock, in a stubborn and counterintuitive direction, says DeAndre, regarding trends in fashion. Played, recorded, good at the premiere: A rock that doesn’t need tricks or demons to provoke and provoke.” After his debut in first place, today we find him in third place in the standings.

4) sugar – explore

Another great Emilian artist in the top 10 albums. With exploreZucchero’s first cover project has captivated fans’ hearts, enchanting and surprising thanks to his highly personal releases and reinterpretations of internationally successful music. explore It features guests like Bono of U2, Elisa and Mahmood, and a lovely virtual duet with Fabrizio De André.

5) white – blue sky

Blanco ranked fifth this week, the most loved artist and listened to the new generation in 2021. His success You are driving me crazy is the avatar from blue sky, followed by the title track, simply fantastic. It’s his debut album, featuring 12 songs, “to shake off the feelings I’ve kept secrets for so long.”

As for the best-selling singles that were downloaded in Italy at the end of November 2021, there is not much to say: all the top 12 places are occupied by the songs of the new album of Marrakech, as already happened immediately after its release. from Person in 2019.