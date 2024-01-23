Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, voices are excited for the new chapter of the Sega series

Seems like Sega hit the nail on the head with this Like a Dragon: Infinite WealthAt least when I look at it First votes So far collected online, which proves the comments excited For the new chapter in the long-running series, arriving this week on PC, PlayStation and Xbox.
In case you haven't done so yet, run and read our review of Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, in which we also awarded RGG Studio's new production, defined as one of the best chapters and quite emblematic of a very compelling new course for the series.
So let's see some of the first votes collected from online reviews, with the game currently in play metascore Out of 90, even if there aren't a lot of reviews (47 on PS5, the console with the most reviews):
- CGM Magazine-100
- God is obsessed – 100
- Screen Rant – 100
- VGC-100
- Sleep – 100
- Computer Invasion – 98
- Stevefor – 95
- Well played – 95
- Gaming Trend – 95
- Gaming Checkpoint – 95
- Meristation – 93
- Sand players – 92
- Digital logs – 92
- Player 2 – 91
- Fanboy Attack – 90
- Cultured Eagles – 90
- Hardcore gamer – 90
- Inverse – 90
- PlayStation Universe – 90
- Siliconera – 90
- Payment yard – 90
- IGN-90
- Gaming Bolt – 90
- COG Online – 90
- Multiplayer.it – 85
- Dual shocks – 85
- Digital Trends – 80
- Noisy pixels – 80
- PC Mag-80
- GamesRadar + – 80
- Eurogamer – 80
- Destroyer – 80
- GameSpy – 80
A final passing of the baton
Overall, reviews agree that Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth is a great RPG with Turn-based combat system Well designed and functional, but also greatly enriching the adventure element, with a large map to explore and a huge amount of activities to carry out.
Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth proves to be a sort of highlight for the series, as a symbolic episode of its finality transformation To something different but still clearly defined and mature, now complete in every part and well balanced.
