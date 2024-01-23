Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, voices are excited for the new chapter of the Sega series

Seems like Sega hit the nail on the head with this Like a Dragon: Infinite WealthAt least when I look at it First votes So far collected online, which proves the comments excited For the new chapter in the long-running series, arriving this week on PC, PlayStation and Xbox.

In case you haven't done so yet, run and read our review of Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, in which we also awarded RGG Studio's new production, defined as one of the best chapters and quite emblematic of a very compelling new course for the series.

So let's see some of the first votes collected from online reviews, with the game currently in play metascore Out of 90, even if there aren't a lot of reviews (47 on PS5, the console with the most reviews):