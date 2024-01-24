January 24, 2024

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Immortality is also available today for PS5

Immortality is also available today for PS5

Gerald Bax January 24, 2024 1 min read

available Version starts today PS5 to immortality, Sam Barlow's latest masterpiece, is already available for PC, Xbox, and mobile systems. For those who don't know, it's a cinematic adventure in which you have to reconstruct three films starring actress Marissa Marcil, all of which have never been released in cinemas before. What happened? Why does every movie starring her seem cursed? Why did it disappear after the 1970 movie and reappear in 1999 without the years claiming anything? This and many other mysteries await PlayStation players in this exciting and evocative detective title.

Great adventure

The PS5 version of Immortality costs €19.99 and can be purchased from PlayStation Store. The game is only dubbed in English, but has Italian subtitles.

In our review of Immortality, regarding the PC version, we wrote: “Immortality is a masterpiece capable of engaging and shocking the player at more than one moment. It is a powerful video game, full of surprises and interesting themes, capable of turning itself upside down in just this moment.” To pull you into a positive, successful spiral of research and discovery that engages your mind and emotions.”

See also  Pietro Foroni on the attack: "Why are there civil protection volunteers at the Festa dell'Unità in Lodi?"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, voices are excited for the new chapter of the Sega series

January 23, 2024 Gerald Bax
3 min read

Car revolution, everything is changing now: news coming soon

January 23, 2024 Gerald Bax
2 min read

Can't do without icons? Using this trick, you can create an infinite number of things

January 23, 2024 Gerald Bax

You may have missed

1 min read

Immortality is also available today for PS5

January 24, 2024 Gerald Bax
3 min read

“AfD representatives contacted Assad and Moscow to deport Syrian immigrants.” Berlin is considering imposing a ban on extremist Sellner

January 24, 2024 Samson Paul
2 min read

Weather forecast. A super 'winter-eating' anticyclone arrives this week. Effects and Duration of Italy « 3B Meteo

January 23, 2024 Noah French
2 min read

New low-cost flights from Italy about to take off – SiViaggia

January 23, 2024 Karen Hines