Life By Jim Streaming In Italian On Star!

Life According to Jim streaming on Disney + Star

I’m looking for classes life according to jim Streaming in Italian? You should know then that the famous American sitcom Jim Belushi Available with all episodes So Star on Disney+!

Designed by Tracy Newman e Jonathan StarkAnd the life according to jim It is the funny presentation of the story of the cute and funny family man Jim (Jim Belushi). He is the typical American devoted to the family, in love with his wife Cheryl Courtney Thorne Smith and her five children ruby (Taylor Atelien), Gracie (Billy Bruno) Kyle (Conner Rayburn), Gordon e Jonathan. However, despite his extreme devotion, Jim always combines a thousand colors, which strains the patience of his wife and close friend. dew (Larry Joe Campbell), meanwhile, is searching for the perfect woman.

find Eight full seasons From the Italian-language series streaming exclusively on Disney’s Star.

Life according to Jim Where do we see it in Italian

It aired in the United States on ABC from 2001 to 2009, According to Jim, In the original title, it consists entirely of eight seasons for every 182 episodes. Over the years, the show has earned 4 nominations for Primetime Emmy Awards and 7 Al Young Artist Award.

In Italy life according to jim It first arrives in Clear on Italia 1 and later also on Disney Channel and Fox. Among the sit-com heroes we remember the legendary James Belushi As the protagonist of the series along with Courtney Thorne SmithHere, as patient wife Cheryl,And the e Larry Joe Campbell As his son-in-law who always ends up with Jim messing around. Present in all seasons, even in Season 8 as also guest star Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Cheryl’s unlucky younger sister in love.

Relive all their adventures in the exclusive Star of Disney+ broadcast, the home of Mickey Mouse adding as of February 23, 2021 a new section dedicated to general entertainment.

