Lotto and SuperEnalotto draw today July 3, 2021, winners by numbers and odds

L ‘Lotto Extract, SuperEnalotto and 10 eLotto Today is Saturday 3 July 2021 and the results appear live on Fanpage.it starting at 8 pm. million euros. refresh this page To find out all the results of the Lotto, SuperEnalotto, 10 eLotto draw and Simbolotto winning codes.

Once you submit the numbers drawn for the three lotteries, Sisal and Lottomatica will publish the odds and winnings related to today’s drawing.

Lotto draw today July 3rd: results

Here are the lotto numbers drawn today on all reels:

Barry: 11 – 80 – 24 – 90 – 81

Cagliari: 12 – 19 – 24 – 9 – 66

Florence: 7 – 86 – 63 – 6 – 11

Genoa 24 – 38 – 76 – 80 – 37

Milan: 68 – 80 – 29 – 23 – 41

Naples: 61 – 39 – 68 – 7 – 1

Palermo: 28 – 17 – 83 – 71 – 50

Rome: 34 – 21 – 45 – 72 – 85

Turin 11-15-13-82-43

Venice: 60 – 39 – 71 – 87 – 50

National: 23 – 66 – 6 – 7 – 82

Today’s draw is the latest weekly lotto event. Starting at 8 p.m., the five winning numbers will be drawn for each of the 10 Lotto wheels and for the national wheel. Sarah Lutautomatic, which operates the oldest lottery in Italy on behalf of the Customs and Monopoly Agency, to publish the results of today’s lottery and the winning symbols for Simbolotto on its website.

SuperEnalotto draw today July 3, winning numbers

SuperEnalotto winning combination: 85 – 52 – 42 – 45 – 65 – 70

Jolly Number: 67

Superstar Number: 61

Grand Prize: €49,300,000

Also expected in today’s SuperEnalotto draw. A lucky combination will result in a jackpot of €49.3 million. No. 6 0 5 + 1 registered in the last draw last Thursday. At the end of the lottery, on the official website of SuperEnalotto, it will be possible to check the numbers and eventually win the ticket.

Earnings and odds SuperEnalotto today Saturday 3 July Results

Here are the odds and winnings related to today’s SuperEnalotto draw reported by تم sisal:

Points 6: none

5+ points: none

Points 5: 8 Total €25,766.58

Points 4: 517 Total €534.49

Points 3: 19,964 Total €34.98

Points 2: 331,518 total 6, 29 euros

Evening numbers 10eLotto combined with today’s Lotto drawing

The 10eLotto numbers for the evening draw are: 7 – 11 – 12 – 15 – 17 – 19 – 21 – 24 – 28 – 29 – 34 – 38 – 39 – 60 – 61 – 63 – 68 – 76 – 80 – 86

The golden number 11, the double gold 11, 80