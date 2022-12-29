Let’s see when the real winter arrives with cold, sub-zero temperatures » ILMETEO.it

Weather: Let’s see when the real winter arrives with cold, sub-zero temperatures

Only then can the winter cold come againItaly is surrounded by an unusual climate and many people wonder when the typical real cold of winter will arrive..

Currently, much of the Mediterranean basin is still under the mild influence of a broad high-pressure field, fed by warm air blowing directly from the heart of the African continent. Therefore, the real winter is forced to be only in northern latitudes than our country.

Let’s say that Not so comforting news for those who love the cold For the immediate future, as The African anti-cyclone is set to swell further In the following days, Thus prolonging the wait for a return to a season more suited to the calendar.

See i Early signs of change So we will have to wait for the end of the Christmas holidays, maybe something will change Immediately after Epiphany. Meanwhile, the latest updates see only light rain and a slight temperature drop. Winds, in fact, divert themselves from the western quadrants, and inevitably the incoming air masses are not particularly cold.

A more general and significant cooling is expected In mid-January: The behavior of the polar vortex will be of fundamental importance, meaning that all cold air that continues to form over the Arctic cap will be covered and a broad area of ​​low pressure exits through southward directed depression centers. So across Italy, bad weather is triggering a sharp drop in temperature. At the end of the first ten days of January the first signs of the return of the cold

Thus, eyes focused on the North Atlantic/Greenland sector, from where very cold air currents move southward, into the Mediterranean basin. Bad weather and the arrival of very cold air masses can restore a generally wintry atmosphere across our country. Temperatures can even drop below zero Especially in the north.

However, these are still simple hypotheses and it is necessary to wait for confirmations. We will let you know.