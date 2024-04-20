Starting the week with snow at low altitudes, here are the worst hit areas « 3B Meteo

Time to study

Weather – Snow at lower elevations early in the week

After a Weekend classified A significant instability With a cold team, the week starts a Step back further into the season A spring that leaves enough margin for exposure to a stage Usually winter. Arctic air entering the Mediterranean Sea from the Rhône Valley will trigger the formation of a low-pressure vortex, which will keep temperatures very low and bring abundant rain to the central and northern regions. Rainfall which is nEmerges at unusually low altitudes for the duration. Specifically Monday morning Conditions favorable for snowfall may occur Even below 400 meters City in the northwest and in the Tuscan-Emilian mountain range at medium or high mountain levels wedge It will be bleached.

Watch for snow on the morning of Monday, April 22

Snow levels will increase slightly during Monday and snow will affect the Northeast at surrounding levels 800/900m. Tuesday will see some snow at higher altitudes, but locally still below 1000m on the northern Apennine ridge and western Alps.

