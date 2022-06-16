Kudla reassembled, now there’s pee

London, England) – It hurts and struggles at the end Matteo Berrettini conquers the quarters Queen of LondonType 500, beat America 3-6, 6-7, 6-4 in the third set Dennis Kundla In two hours and 47 minutes of playing. Excellent performance by the 10th seed in the standings who didn’t start well, gets up in the middle of the second set and gets the pass to the next round of the tournament. The 30-year-old is of Ukrainian descent on the same day: he keeps serve, steals it in the eighth game, reaches 5-3 and at the decisive moment of the first set, he starts with an ace, shoots with a backhand for Mathieu. , and get three fixed points. It hits the mark instantly and closes the big mark The first set in 41 minutes. In the second, the Italian immediately managed to get the breaking point, but it did not come true: he is forced to avoid even two points due to the opponent’s great day and everything is lengthened when the tie is broken. Beretini He keeps the first serve and steals the second on the spot, plays 3 set balls and brings everything back into balance with a 7-5 sending everything to the final act. The fight becomes tight, consisting of fouls, breaks and rebounds: the decisive is Berrettini in the ninth game who leads the Italian to serve the match. finishes at 6-4, on the way to the semi-finals for Berrettini there will still be an American, pee who peigato Wawrinka in two groups.