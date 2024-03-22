March 22, 2024

Kate and William, 'their reputations destroyed': recklessness next step

Lorelei Reese March 22, 2024 2 min read

Kate Middleton's health was so worrying that at least three employees at the London clinic, where the Princess of Wales underwent abdominal surgery last January, were suspended from work. This was revealed by The Mirror, under which employees are under investigation and could face disciplinary action over the personal data breach and charged with a criminal offense by the data protection regulator. This fact adds to the already tense climate. In fact, the future queen ended up in the eye of the storm first because of the doctored photo, and then because of the video that appeared on the Internet. But what were the royal family's reactions to the storm?

According to what expert Rebecca English wrote in the Daily Mail, William and Kate had run out of patience and would be willing to make a public statement to deny all the false theories that have been circulating in recent weeks. The future king would not be particularly attracted to the idea of ​​revealing himself publicly, but there are “many things he would like to say”. There is more. The journalist admitted that for the Prince of Wales “it was difficult to see his wife's reputation destroyed in the court of public opinion as had happened to his late mother.”

