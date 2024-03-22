Giovanna Civitello, spilled the crap about her 'It's Always Midday' farewell: 'She's no longer there…'

According to Indiscretion, Giovanna Civitello may have left It's Always Midday. His words raise doubts.

Giovanna Civitello She is the heroine of “è semper midday”, the program hosted by Antonella Clerici and in which in each episode she offers the audience home recipes that they can recreate in the comfort of their home kitchen. Unlike most of the people who are part of the staff, most of whom are chefs or culinary experts, Giovanna Civitello It has nothing to do with the world of cooking.

It's been a long time Regular guest on the show, but they are usually accustomed to a completely different type of television. actually Showgirl, dancer and presenter.

Unlike the other heroes of the program, who are tasked “always in the middle of the day” to explain to the audience at home the dishes they prepare in the program’s kitchen, Giovanna Civitello In fact, the program was not to suggest dishes, but rather to do something completely different.

Recently though There are rumors that he has left the program permanently. His absence from one of the radio appointments raised suspicions, and his words in this regard increased that.

For many there is too much

During the broadcast, Giovanna Civitello was given a task Directing spectators towards the most beautiful food and wine events in Italy. He did it On Friday of every weekBut it seems that he has been absent for several weeks.

In order not to be there Some speculate that he has left the show. But unfortunately, many people knew that His broadcasting experience will not be long. There were a lot of people who considered it One presence is too many For the program. Who knows what they'll think now that he's left the show. The person's comment raises suspicions.

A possible farewell to Giovanna Civitello?

In a long time Comment on the show page on Instagram, one user asked why Giovanna Civitello was absent from “It's Always Midday.” Did you really leave?

These are the user's words: “I don't know why Giovanna Civitello isn't there on Fridays. She seemed very happy to be a part of the show and honestly didn't do anything wrong or even offend anyone. If she then withdraws, she will have her reasons.“