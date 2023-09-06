Juve Women’s Champions League debut: Super Gerelli, 6-0 against Okgitbes

The season begins Juventus women . after winning Italian Cup Last season, the blacks and whites started the new year with a desire to do better. mr daughters Joe Montemoro (the latter fresh from contract renewal) made his debut in the Mini Tournament UEFA Women’s Champions League against Kazakh women Okgitbes won 6-0.

Now they will face win between slovak And Eintracht Frankfurt, in a match that will allow access to the second round of the competition. It will then be decided at which stage the teams will join Barcelona (the defending champions), Bayern, Chelsea and Lyon in the group stage. The draw for the second round (which includes the home and away matches) will take place on Friday 15 September.

Juve Tennis against Okgitbes

there Juventus women He started in favor of expectations and showed the technical difference between the two teams on the field. The Montemoro girls took the lead after just six minutes They walked: Header from a cross by Boaten from the right. The double goal came from Ft Lenziniwho taunted the opponent’s goalkeeper with a cross shot. The Dutchman also came close to scoring on two other occasions. At the end of the first half Caruso Games closed. In the second half, the black and white team succeeded in exploiting their strength, and then dropped poker with Gerelli brace, always with a header and always on a cross from Poaten. And in the 91st minute, the joy of the goal, too Singer and poles.