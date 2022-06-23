June 23, 2022

Juventus - Pogba, today the decisive match

June 23, 2022

Lawyer Pimenta met the Bianconeri in the morning: the Frenchman is close to returning to Turin, visits and signing at the beginning of July. Also on the table is the renewal of De Ligt

Perhaps this was the crucial day to return to Juventus From Paul Pogba. Indeed, in the morning, a new meeting took place in Milan between the French agent, the lawyer Raffaella PimentaThe Juventus management, led by sporting director Federico Cherubini, to provide the final details of the agreement. The face-to-face meeting ended around noon an hour after the interview. There was a final agreement to be found regarding the term of the contract, which could be four years or three years with an option for the fourth year. As for the numbers, we are talking about 8 million euros plus bonuses per season.

Also on the table were names De Ligt, Ken and Luca Pellegrini, with the help of the same company that Mino Raiola founded, but it was Pogba’s company at the center of the discussion. However, there has been talk in particular of the Dutch defender’s renewal: his entourage is demanding a reduction of the €120m clause to discuss an extension beyond 2024.

However, Pogba’s announcement should arrive at Juventus in early July, with the Frenchman expected to arrive in Turin for medical checks and sign the contract. So the countdown to the return of the “octopus” began, six years after the farewell. From today, every day could be the time to announce Pogback: The Frenchman returns to where he grew up and starts again from the eight titles he won in black and white to re-launch and become even bigger, likely with the number 10 on his shoulders.

