September 6, 2023

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Rambaldi, a global date in Serbia, is looking for a ticket to the finals

Rambaldi, a global date in Serbia, is looking for a ticket to the finals

Mirabelle Hunt September 6, 2023 2 min read

Luca Rambaldi is in the dream race of the world final and qualifying for the Olympic Games in Paris 2024. The Italian national rowing team continues the absolute world championship in Belgrade. A third day of eliminations and waiting for the final stage, where all hopes are also for the athlete from Ferrara Luca Rambaldi, who aims with Matteo Sartori to reach the final. Today, on day four of the World Championships, the four series of the men’s doubles quarter-finals compete. In detail, the fourth qualifier for the quarter-finals will start at 14.07 and will also feature the Italian duo of Luca Rambaldi and Matteo Sartori in line 4, who will have to face Belgium (Line 1), Spain (Line 2), USA (Line 3), Norway ( Line 5), and the Czech Republic (Line 6). Ultimately, the top three teams from the four series advance to the semi-finals, and it will be decided who reaches the finals. Qualification to the quarter-finals obtained last Sunday in the third round of the preliminary rounds, where the Italian team performed well. A race that saw China win, but the Italian boat with Luca Rambaldi and Matteo Sartori, both from Fiamie Gialli, finished in an excellent second place, beating out Lithuania, Greece, Cuba and the Czech Republic sixth in the Olympic World Championship qualifiers in So, Belgrade, is one of the most eagerly awaited blue crews Patience is undoubtedly the men’s duo of Fiamme Gialle banners. It is certainly the story of the athletes involved, the athlete from Ferrara looking for redemption after the unfortunate Tokyo Olympics, the latter because of the heavy title he holds (Father Alessio boasts an Olympic gold, silver and bronze). However, since last year, Rambaldi has begun to try his hand at doubles, and after the 2022 World Championships with Davide Momolo, this year he takes 21-year-old Pontin under his wing.

See also  Paul is likely to remain at Manchester United this summer following the departure of Paris Saint-Germain and Lionel Messi

Mario Tosatti

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

US Open, Djokovic-Fritz 3-0, Knoll in the semi-finals

September 6, 2023 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

Cereals of the Day from the United States – September 5th – La Voce di New York

September 5, 2023 Mirabelle Hunt
6 min read

Emerging Travel Companies | Still on vacation with extreme sports. Pellizzari, freediving champion: “I’m breathing for my new startup”

September 5, 2023 Mirabelle Hunt

You may have missed

2 min read

Rambaldi, a global date in Serbia, is looking for a ticket to the finals

September 6, 2023 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

Introducing the new look for Nurse Joy in the Scarlet and Violet DLC

September 6, 2023 Gerald Bax
2 min read

“Normal Atmosphere”. FdI’s summer dinner with Meloni and ministers in Rome

September 6, 2023 Noah French
2 min read

“Dear G20 leaders, impose more taxes on us,” a message from the misers of the world

September 6, 2023 Karen Hines