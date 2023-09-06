Rambaldi, a global date in Serbia, is looking for a ticket to the finals

Luca Rambaldi is in the dream race of the world final and qualifying for the Olympic Games in Paris 2024. The Italian national rowing team continues the absolute world championship in Belgrade. A third day of eliminations and waiting for the final stage, where all hopes are also for the athlete from Ferrara Luca Rambaldi, who aims with Matteo Sartori to reach the final. Today, on day four of the World Championships, the four series of the men’s doubles quarter-finals compete. In detail, the fourth qualifier for the quarter-finals will start at 14.07 and will also feature the Italian duo of Luca Rambaldi and Matteo Sartori in line 4, who will have to face Belgium (Line 1), Spain (Line 2), USA (Line 3), Norway ( Line 5), and the Czech Republic (Line 6). Ultimately, the top three teams from the four series advance to the semi-finals, and it will be decided who reaches the finals. Qualification to the quarter-finals obtained last Sunday in the third round of the preliminary rounds, where the Italian team performed well. A race that saw China win, but the Italian boat with Luca Rambaldi and Matteo Sartori, both from Fiamie Gialli, finished in an excellent second place, beating out Lithuania, Greece, Cuba and the Czech Republic sixth in the Olympic World Championship qualifiers in So, Belgrade, is one of the most eagerly awaited blue crews Patience is undoubtedly the men’s duo of Fiamme Gialle banners. It is certainly the story of the athletes involved, the athlete from Ferrara looking for redemption after the unfortunate Tokyo Olympics, the latter because of the heavy title he holds (Father Alessio boasts an Olympic gold, silver and bronze). However, since last year, Rambaldi has begun to try his hand at doubles, and after the 2022 World Championships with Davide Momolo, this year he takes 21-year-old Pontin under his wing.

Mario Tosatti