December 11, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Juric before Turin - Bologna: "Cairo's talk? The initial ideas were not realized"

Juric before Turin – Bologna: “Cairo’s talk? The initial ideas were not realized”

Mirabelle Hunt December 11, 2021 1 min read

We are calling from the press room at the Olympic Stadium Grande Turin for Ivan Juric’s press conference in light of the upcoming Bull game. Tomorrow at 12.30 the bombs will defy the ex-Bologna Sinisa Mihajlovic (Here are the words of Rossoblo’s coach at the press conference). Here are all the bombshell technician’s statements.

Ivan Jurich Conference before the Turin-Bologna Conference

13.40 The technician is expected to be in the conference room.

Juric reached 13.48, and soon began asking questions.

What discount will Bologna be?

“Sabatini and the club have done a great job building an excellent youth team and adding that Arnautovic has taken a higher position. We need to try to win and move on.”

It is played for the first time this year at 12.30. Did you change the habits of the week?

“There will be no problem, we always set the times of the week for the match.”

Below JURIC PRE TURIN-BOLOGNA CONFERENCE

© Reproduction reserved

See also  Konate chooses the English Premier League for the final blast

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

1 min read

IndyCar, Biang Motorsport Al Unser Sr – OA Sport

December 11, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

But Messina finds W

December 11, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt
3 min read

F1, Hamilton Verstappen was a good movie: the square flag is essential to the grand finale :: Blog su Today

December 10, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt

You may have missed

2 min read

Trump’s ex-chief of staff received a coup plan against Biden before the attack on Congress: but he ignored it

December 11, 2021 Samson Paul
2 min read

Money transfer via WhatsApp, Novi: Trial begins in US

December 11, 2021 Noah French
1 min read

Superbonus 110%, Castelli: At work at Isee station, wide affinity

December 11, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

“I either go out or call a replacement to tell her it’s over.”

December 11, 2021 Lorelei Reese