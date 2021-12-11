IndyCar, Biang Motorsport Al Unser Sr – OA Sport

The world of motorsports mourns the emergence of the father, who passed away at the age of 82, after a long struggle with illness. Indianapolis Motor Speedway confirmed the news via Doug BowlesHead of one of the most important ponds in the USA.

Latest release to the press: Unser Sr passed away peacefully at his beloved home in Chama, New Mexico after 17 years of battling cancer. He had been at the start of the Indy 500 three decades ago, signing 27 starts, his third ever. He will be remembered as one of the best races ever in Indianapolis. Everyone will miss his smiles.”

The Albuquerque native is a true legend in the Indianapolis 500, winning four times as AJ Foyt, Rick Mears and Helio Castroneves.. The 1970, 1971, 1978 and 1987 editions were the editions that allowed this man to enter the legend of the motorcycle pool which for more than 100 years has been home to one of the most prestigious motoring competitions in the world.

The former driver, who is able to drive the legendary Indy500 for more than 600 laps in his long career, has won 39 races and taken three titles. He conquered the USA in 1970, while victorious in 1983 and 1985 at IndyCar. He was inducted into the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Hall of Fame in 1986 and the International Motorsports Hall of Fame in 1998.

Photo: La Presse