Live broadcast Sassuolo Inter 0-1: Bigolo saves Lukaku and Aslani | first page

Inter do general training on Naples. A friendly post for the Nerazzurri, which at 17 Showdown at Mapei’s stadium Sassuolo by Dionisi, who will face Sampdoria instead in the second half. Inzaghi doesn’t have the whole squad yet, in fact Stefan is absent de frig (ankle problem), Marcelo Brozovic (flexor discomfort) and Lautaro Martinez (Post-World Cup vacations in Qatar). above Calciomercato.com Directly from Sassuolo Inter.

Sassuolo Inter 0-1

63′ Dzeko (I).

90 + 2 ‘- Zanotti booked.

84′ – Other changes for Inter: Barella and Lukaku, Zanotti and Carbone exit.

82′ – Dangerous conclusion for Aslani: Bigelow refuses.

80′ – Tresoldi saves again at Lukaku’s corner kick for Inter.

79′ – Barella is late for Obiang: yellow card.

78′ – Inter is close to doubling: Bigollo saves Gagliardini, then Lukaku strikes Tresoldi.

72′ – Cambi Sassuolo: Frattesi, Defrel, Pinamonti and Rogerio leave, Obiang, D’Andrea, Marchizza and Alvarez enter.

71′ – Inter change: D’Ambrosio, Dumfries, Asllani, Gosens, Darmian and Correa replace Skriniar, Bellanova, Calhanoglu, Dimarco and Dzeko.

68′ – Traore free kick, high ball.

67′ – First yellow card for Inter: Skriniar for a foul on the edge of the area, punishment for Sassuolo.

65′ – Dzeko also has a chance to double on a corner kick, but the Bosnian’s shot goes wide.

63′ – Goal from Inter, Dzeko! Bastoni recovers the ball to the limit and sends in Dzeko in the area who finishes the action by putting Inter behind Bigolo, 1-0!

59′ – Change for Sassuolo: Ceide out, Thorstvedt in.

54′ – Togan saves Sassuolo by anticipating Dimarco in the area.

49′ – First forced substitution for Inter: Physical problem for Mkhitaryan, Gagliardini intervened. However, nothing serious for the Armenian: it was removed as a precautionary measure due to a slight back pain.

48′ – Try Ceide, swerve the ball out.

46′ – The second half started with no changes in the two teams.

45′ – Half time: We go to the dressing room at 0-0.

44′ – Barella turns as far as possible and starts the shot from his left: high.

38′ Touch for Rogerio who kicks high, no problem for Onana.

34′ – First yellow card of the match: Traore stops Barella in the second half, and gets a yellow card.

29′ – A deep ball for Mkhitaryan who beat out the outgoing Consigli: high flag, staying at 0-0.

20 ‘- Inter is still dangerous: Mkhitaryan enters the area from the left and passes a low cross to Lukaku, but the Belgian striker does not arrive on time with the ball.

12′ – Another dangerous move for Inter: Skriniar puts a low ball into the middle from the right, Lukaku reaches for the ball but sends it in annoyed by a defender.

3 ‘- Inter’s first chance: Nerazzurri counterattack, Dimarco passes inside the area to Dzeko, who shoots, but a shot in the middle is blocked by Bigolo.

1′ – Kick off, let’s go.

Sassuolo: pegula. Tolgan, Tresoldi, Ferrari, Rogerio; Fratesi, Henrique, Traore; Defrel, Pinamonti, Ceide.

Inter: onana; Skriniar, Immature, Staves; Bellanova, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Dzeko, Lukaku.