Joe Biden said the United States would punish the perpetrators of the Kabul attack

US President Joe Biden addressed the White House on Thursday evening Intense attack carried out outside Kabul airport According to a recent report, 13 US soldiers and at least 72 Afghan civilians were killed by ISIS. Biden hailed the dead soldiers as “heroes” who “engaged in an unselfishly dangerous mission to save the lives of others” and later addressed the perpetrators of the attack. he said:

“We will not forgive. We will not forget. We will hunt you down and make you pay.”

Biden added that the United States would “respond with force and precision at any time, anywhere,” and promised to “save” all Americans who remain in Afghanistan and wish to leave the country.

Biden, as president, is responsible for “everything that happened,” but he continued to defend his decision to withdraw US troops from Afghanistan: “I had only one alternative: to send thousands of troops back to Afghanistan.”

The bomber struck shortly after noon in front of a crowded Kabul airport, trying to board a military plane carrying foreigners and evacuating troops from Afghanistan. The attack was the latest in a series of violent attacks in Afghanistan in recent years by ISIS-K, ISIS ‘Afghanistan branch, in which dozens of people have been killed.

– Also read: Opposition to the Taliban stands alone