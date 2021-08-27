August 27, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Joe Biden conferenza stampa

Joe Biden said the United States would punish the perpetrators of the Kabul attack

Noah French August 27, 2021 1 min read

US President Joe Biden addressed the White House on Thursday evening Intense attack carried out outside Kabul airport According to a recent report, 13 US soldiers and at least 72 Afghan civilians were killed by ISIS. Biden hailed the dead soldiers as “heroes” who “engaged in an unselfishly dangerous mission to save the lives of others” and later addressed the perpetrators of the attack. he said:

“We will not forgive. We will not forget. We will hunt you down and make you pay.”

Biden added that the United States would “respond with force and precision at any time, anywhere,” and promised to “save” all Americans who remain in Afghanistan and wish to leave the country.

Biden, as president, is responsible for “everything that happened,” but he continued to defend his decision to withdraw US troops from Afghanistan: “I had only one alternative: to send thousands of troops back to Afghanistan.”

The bomber struck shortly after noon in front of a crowded Kabul airport, trying to board a military plane carrying foreigners and evacuating troops from Afghanistan. The attack was the latest in a series of violent attacks in Afghanistan in recent years by ISIS-K, ISIS ‘Afghanistan branch, in which dozens of people have been killed.

– Also read: Opposition to the Taliban stands alone

READ  UAW: Offers only for electric vehicles manufactured in the United States

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

“We will not forgive, we will not forget” but today the United States and the United States are weak

August 27, 2021 Noah French
1 min read

Shooting of an Italian C-130 aircraft taking off from Kabul

August 26, 2021 Noah French
3 min read

The new theater collecting competition between the League and the Democratic Party

August 26, 2021 Noah French

You may have missed

1 min read

Joe Biden said the United States would punish the perpetrators of the Kabul attack

August 27, 2021 Noah French
2 min read

Dates appear on the Inps website

August 27, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

Albano and Loredana Licesso Dinner with Madonna: A Carisi Gesture

August 27, 2021 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Weather, between August 27 and 28, thunderstorms and low temperatures in the northern center

August 27, 2021 Karen Hines