August 27, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Influencer per valorizzare i libri, il mondo dei 'book-toker' - Tempo Libero

G20, Drake: “Debt Restructuring in the Most Debt Countries” – Politics

Noah French August 27, 2021 1 min read

In many advanced economies, the epidemic is increasingly under control, but unfortunately it is not in the poorest countries of the world. There are huge disparities in getting vaccines. Global recovery is characterized by the same imbalances. We need to do more to help the most needy countries. The Prime Minister said Mario Draghi The video interferes with the connection G20 ‘Compact with Africa’

“e ‘ The purpose of the G20 General Framework is to facilitate debt restructuring in countries with high debt levels, In a comprehensive and consistent way. The countries of the treaty with Africa in these dark times were a beacon of hope. During the epidemics, the investment you made in the environment and digital transformation increased your risk of adverse reactions. Your experience teaches us that bold, transformative and inclusive reforms bring results, ”said Prime Minister Mario Draghi.

“Nearly 60% of people in high – income countries receive at least one dose, while in low – income countries it is only 1.4%.” Prime Minister Mario Draghi underscored this

Reproduction ES Copyright ANSA


More Stories

1 min read

Joe Biden said the United States would punish the perpetrators of the Kabul attack

August 27, 2021 Noah French
2 min read

“We will not forgive, we will not forget” but today the United States and the United States are weak

August 27, 2021 Noah French
1 min read

Shooting of an Italian C-130 aircraft taking off from Kabul

August 26, 2021 Noah French

You may have missed

1 min read

G20, Drake: “Debt Restructuring in the Most Debt Countries” – Politics

August 27, 2021 Noah French
4 min read

Pension reform / Extension contract deadline nears

August 27, 2021 Karen Hines
4 min read

Chicago: Must-See Attractions

August 27, 2021 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Perseverance is trying again, a new attempt to collect samples from Mars

August 27, 2021 Karen Hines