G20, Drake: “Debt Restructuring in the Most Debt Countries” – Politics

In many advanced economies, the epidemic is increasingly under control, but unfortunately it is not in the poorest countries of the world. There are huge disparities in getting vaccines. Global recovery is characterized by the same imbalances. We need to do more to help the most needy countries. The Prime Minister said Mario Draghi The video interferes with the connection G20 ‘Compact with Africa’

“e ‘ The purpose of the G20 General Framework is to facilitate debt restructuring in countries with high debt levels, In a comprehensive and consistent way. The countries of the treaty with Africa in these dark times were a beacon of hope. During the epidemics, the investment you made in the environment and digital transformation increased your risk of adverse reactions. Your experience teaches us that bold, transformative and inclusive reforms bring results, ”said Prime Minister Mario Draghi.

“Nearly 60% of people in high – income countries receive at least one dose, while in low – income countries it is only 1.4%.” Prime Minister Mario Draghi underscored this