“We will not forgive, we will not forget” but today the United States and the United States are weak

Sometimes near tears, sometimes with anger, by the White House, US President Joe Biden talks about the nationAttack on Kabul airport today Dozens were killed and more than a hundred were injured. “We will not forgive, we will not forget, we will hunt you down and make you pay,” the president said of the very difficult day in his introduction.

Biden called the American soldiers killed in the attack “heroes” (according to 13 recent reports, edition): “they were engaged in a dangerous and selfless mission to save the lives of others”. But this work and the entire eviction process are guaranteed by the President, “to continue”. “We will not be deterred by terrorists,” he said, adding that he firmly believed in the need to leave the country.

“The United States will continue to do this with courage and respect to save lives and to withdraw from our partner Afghanistan, our allies.”

Biden said in response to the Kabul attack, ISIS had asked commanders to launch attacks and develop action plans targeting key assets, leadership and facilities. The moment of our desire “indicates that some US military presence will be deployed in Afghanistan even after the withdrawal.

“I have given the army everything they need: if they need more strength, I will give it to them.”

List of those to be killed

Biden, pressed by questions from the press, had to turn to the Taliban to defend the perimeter of Kabul airport: “This is not a question of trust. It is a matter of mutual interest.”

Biden had to defend himself in the strong controversy that erupted today after the American newspaper Politics It revealed how US officials would provide the Taliban with a list of names of US citizens and Afghan allies to expedite the evacuation process. “Basically, they add people to the list to kill all Afghans.”

“I am fundamentally responsible for everything that has happened in recent times,” Biden concluded. “But here, there was the previous deal … I also know that the former president (Trump) made a deal with the Taliban.” And Biden ended his press conference by saying: “It’s time to dump her and move on.”

For many commentators, if the words spoken were to promote the strength of a reaction, the tone and tone in which they were uttered could not have been promised to friendly nations, which would have provided a retreating and perhaps uninteresting geopolitical part of the United States. He has no interest anymore.