Jake Dixon, MotoGP dream “just in the right times”. But from the UK…

The world championship first class is definitely the big dream of every rider. She is not immune to it Jake Dixon, who had two chances last year to try to face the best in the world. Something he would obviously love to live again, but Only at the right times. First he wants to win the challenge in Moto2, starting with the amazing crown that arrived after some tough years. But let’s not forget a little Recent entries From the UK, as reported by BT Sport, who want him to join the Yamaha RNF very soon in place of Andrea Dovizioso…

Reconstruction

Generally Serious injury It was reported last year after a violent rally during the European Grand Prix. there Right wrist fracture Which at first wasn’t very serious, and instead, after more in-depth examinations, was the beginning of an ordeal. His season ended prematurely, but this was the least: This is how his career as a pilot could end. Only one intervention at the end of 2020, risky but fortunately successful, allowed him to start his recovery path back to Moto2. One long rehabilitation Reconstruction As well as the way he drove, as his wrist was severely affected by the injury. But Jake Dixon He didn’t lose heart And he appeared at the beginning of 2021, thus resuming the speech that had been interrupted in the first round in Valencia.

Motorcycle debut

A new season also provided a great opportunity, namely to appear in MotoGP. An important injury opportunity came Franco Morbidellibesides the fact that the laboratory Cal Crutchlow He was on the factory team after Maverick Vinales was fired. Then Petronas Yamaha SRT then “promoted” Jake Dixon to two GPs, Colonel for the first time In particular, he arrived at the Grand Prix’s home Silverstone. He is 19 and the last, in Aragon and then his race is over after just one lap, butfeelings For this first-class debut, it is worth more than anything else. Then back to Moto2, completing a complicated year with just Six dots endsTwo of them are in the top ten.

big dream

This year he always went back to middle class, but he came back to it Aspar . team. The same team that put up the challenge in the World Championships in front of the then BSB rider. An adventure that turned out to be not easy, given the total change which he had to face. But for the always-smiling British driver, here’s an exciting first podium touched up already and never before. And there are already rumors, more and more pressing, that they want him in MotoGP during 2022. But what do you think of the person directly involved? “I don’t want numbering” These days he told “Last On The Brakes”. “I’ll go there at the right times and with the right package.” In short, the current goal is still to be able to. Appear in Moto2Referring to the title. But in a year of contracts expiring who knows what could happen again.

Photo: motogp.com