Tuesday 19 April 2022 – 22:23

Il Volo live in summer, starting from 3-4 June from Verona Arena

New dates on the tour combine classics with new songs

ROME, April 19 (Askanews) — Il Volo returns live this summer across Italy with the “Il Volo Live in Concert” tour, starting June 3 and 4 at the Verona Arena. A tour that will combine the classics of the trio, collected in the “10 Years” album, and the new songs extracted from the maestro’s latest “Il Volo sings Morricone” album, an overwhelming journey into the art of one of the greatest composers of the 20th century.



The dates already announced have been added on July 26 at Foro Boario in Ostuni (BR), on the occasion of the Ostuni Soundtrack Festival and on July 28 at the Valle Dei Templi Theater in Agrigento.





In addition to Italian dates, this year Il Volo is finally back on a world tour. “Il Volo sings Morricone and more”, where Pero Barone, Gianluca Ginoble and Ignazio Boschetto will accompany the Symphony Orchestra, from major European cities and then landing in the United States. Here are the updated dates: https://www.ilvolomusic.com/tour/.Here are the dates for the Italian Tour: June 3, 2022 at the Arena di Verona (“10-year recovery – live” August 29, 2021 at the Arena di Verona) June 4, 2022 at the Arena di Verona (“recovery 10 year – live” broadcast “August 30, 2021 at the Arena di Verona” Arena di Verona) June 11, 2022 in the Old Theater of Taormina (recovery “10 years – live” from September 4, 2021 in the old theater of Taormina) June 12, 2022 in the old theater of Taormina Taormina (recovery “10 years – live” on September 5 2021 in the old Taormina Theater) June 29 in the Piazza Trento Trieste in Ferrara on the occasion of the Ferrara Summer Festival July 21 in Piazza Grande in Palmanova July 24 in the Gran Teatro Puccini in Torre Del Lago (LU) July 26 at the Foro Boario of Ostuni (BR) on the occasion of the Festival OSTUNI SOUNDTRACK – NEW DATE July 28 in the Valle Dei Templi Theater in Agrigento – NEW DATE September 2 in Piazza della Loggia in Brescia September 3 in Piazza dei Signori in Vicenza December 15, 2022 at the Pala Alpitour in Turin (recovery “10 Years – Live” on October 16, 2021 and October 10, 2022 at the Pala Alpitour in Turin) December 17 PR 2022 at the Mediolanum Forum in Assago, Milan (“10 Years – Live” recover on October 23, 2021 and October 3, 2022 at the Mediolanum Forum in Assago, Milan) December 23, 2022 at the Palazzo dello Sport in Rome (retrieval of the “10 Years – Live” On October 20, 2021 and October 7 at Palazzo dello Sport in Rome)Previously purchased tickets remain valid for the new corresponding dates. More information on: www.friendsandpartners.it

