April 19, 2022

"The poor person remains without eggs"

Mirabelle Hunt April 19, 2022 2 min read

Former opinion journalist Gianni Circiti He returned to talk about a specific post on Twitter that sparked controversy on social networks. The explosion came after an experiment.Unfortunately “ In the Eurospin supermarket in Rome, at Easter. The former face of Viale Mazzini pointed the finger mainly at the staff. 6 p.m. I’m sorry, miss, I can’t find the eggs, can you tell me where they are? “Oh no, you can’t find them because they’re finished.” Then you have to closeCerqueti wrote on his account.

“Manager at home”

Many netizens indicated that, given the special holiday, it would have been better to be more understanding. But the reporter kept hard line Reply:Or you stay closed and then waste my time and go somewhere else. Or you are open and the basic things shouldn’t be missing….if you don’t have eggs then I’m not there“. still:”For such a thing, maybe a supermarket manager in another country will come homeCerqueti’s claim will also be a claim.Compensation for lost time“.

It’s a social storm

If many have tried to quell Cirquiti’s anger, many have done so mocked him. Some wrote:I was waiting for a bitch today“Who grew up with”The poor person remains without eggsSome users asserted that workers and transport workers are also entitled to a day off, and therefore it was more correct to remain silent about the shortage of eggs.

See also  England and Portugal risk a complex round of 16 and Spain risk a resounding volatility | News

