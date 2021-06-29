Jacket changes, there are 259 changing MPs. Democrats’ proposal: Those who leave a group cannot go to the mix

T-shirt changes in parliament “Evidence that we live in one Sick democracy“. With these words Enrico Letta He proposed the proposed reform of parliamentary rules promoted by the Democrats. According to the calculations of Open Police, Updated until May 31 – i.e., after birth Courage Italy – Members of Parliament who have left their group in this Assembly 259, With good chance of achieving the record of 569 in the last assembly. The “disease” that Letta spoke at the presentation press conference is the progressive gap between what happens in elections and what happens in parliament afterwards, where new groups that are not born out of elections always form. “ChangeThe event was defined by the Secretary of the Democratic Party “and” Duffyism “, who is implementing what he said in his inaugural address as Secretary of the National Assembly on March 14 with this proposal to reform the regulations.” Transformation “.

The plan was put forward by Letta with the group leaders Deborah Seracciani e Simona Malpesi, And Andrea Georges, Carla Basu, Emanuel Piano and Tario Barini, If a senator or deputy leaves his group he “Precedent“of Mixed group He can’t create something new with other colleagues, but he “Did not join“, Without offices and without guaranteed financial assistance to groups. However, in the event of a political split from a party, a new group can be formed, but one must be involved Fifth in party representatives, In addition there must be a real party behind the committee, so with its headquarters and the law. Like Ala D, a strong break on purely parliamentary “parties” Denise Vertini Or how, at least to this day, it seems to be Coragio Italia de Giovanni Totti And Luigi Brugnaro. Piano stressed that divisions will not always take place because of differences in the confidence vote of a new government. Representatives of former M5s Those who did not vote for the Drake government, are now the ones who gave birth to that group There is an alternative. Just Courage Italy, born last month from an internal rift Come to Italy, Voting for Tracy is like a group of people.