Florence, June 29, 2021 – Florence celebrates American Independence Day with American universities Is in the city. The event, promoted by the University of Florence Municipality and the Department of Research and Acupuncture, is scheduled for tomorrow, June 30, in Ford Belvedere.

Mayor of International Relations Mayor Tario Nordella will attend the event Tamaso Sachi and the US Embassy in Ragini Gupta, Florence. Councilor Elizabeth Mucci will do the housework and Akubi President Fabrizio Ricciardelli will coordinate the speeches.. An opportunity to celebrate the relationship between Florence and the United States – Councilor Muse – and especially with the world of subsidiaries of American universities in the city: an important reserve for our territory, which will finally return to the city after a period of emergency. American students Florence represent not only an economic resource, but also a social, cultural and educational resource. In addition to the interventions of Mayor Nordella, Councilor Sachi, Ambassador Ragini Gupta and President Ricciardelli, the interventions of two students who talk about their study experience are also planned. Aguirre will present two prizes to Mayor Nordella and Councilor Mucci, thanks to their dedicated commitment to the department, which, among other things, led to the Agreement on Health, which changed the terms of residence permits for students, extending layoffs to subsidiaries of U.S. universities and Govt emergency teachers.

Maricio Costanzo