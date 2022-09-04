USA shakes hands with Turkey as they win tie-break to fly to quarter-finals – OA Sport

The USA suffered a sensational exit from the World Cup 2022 men’s volleyball, but yes The tie-break was saved with great difficulty and qualified for the quarter-finals with great difficulty. One of the favorites to capture the world title in the crunch The plucky Turkey managed to bounce back after two lackluster sets and dream of breaking even at 12-12 in the deciding fraction.

The USA finished 3-2 (25-21; 25-17; 22-25; 19-25; 15-12) and continue their adventure in Gliwice, They have to face Poland in four days A truly great match between two great rivals for the ultimate victory. The world champions shouldn’t have any particular problems against a more subdued Tunisia and could play again in front of their own people, having already beaten the Stars and Stripes 3-1 in the group stage.

America has recovered the director Micah Christensen After some physical problems and the setter was able to send the unleashed center back into double figures David Smith (17 points, 3 walls), opp Matt Anderson (15) and two spikers Aaron Russell (14, 2 aces) e Torrey DeFalco (10) Turkey slumped to a humiliating 3-0 defeat by Italy in the group stage. Addis Lakumtzija, but his 31 points weren’t enoughBurdai Subasi (12) and Purak Kunkor (11) round with hammers.

Photo: FIVB