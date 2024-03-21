Italy-Venezuela Live | Donnarumma saves a penalty kick, and Rondon is one step away from scoring

10.19pm – Rondon is one step away from scoring!

Rondon Just a short distance away from making it 1-0. Once again, Vinotinto's number 23 makes himself very dangerous in the area, forgotten by the Azzurri's defence, and reached by a precise cross. matches Which does not affect accurately and ends on the side of the column only.

10.16pm – Sinner on the field

It was expected and this football event was not missed: Yannick Siner On the eve of his debut at the Masters 1000 in Miami he went to see the national team. The world number 3 arrived at around the 15th minute and after greeting the entire Italian delegation in the stands, he sat down next to President Gravina.

10.14pm – Chiesa's finish in the 13th minute

Federico tries church About a quarter of an hour of play: He shot towards the far post, but the ball hit the post just to the left of the goal. Romo.

10.05pm – Donnarumma saves the penalty kick!

Everything happens in the very early stages of the friendly match Donnarumma He is immediately the protagonist with the save Rondon From eleven metresGigio throws himself to his left and confronts Batista's attacker. On the rebound, Savarino is the first to reach the ball but sends it high. It remains at 0-0.

10.02 pm – Penalty kick for Venezuela in the second minute!

Immediate penalty kick for Venezuela! Al 2' Good morning Commits a foul in the penalty area Rondon The referee immediately awards the shot from eleven metres. See also The truth about Rolls-Royce being abandoned after the win over Argentina

The Italy-Venezuela match begins at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale.

9.59pm – Remembering Joe Barron

A minute's silence was observed in memory of Joe Baroni, Fiorentina's general manager who passed away on March 19 at the age of 57.

9.58pm – The teams are on the field

Spalletti and Batista teams on the field: It's time for the national anthem.

9.20pm – Venezuela official lineup

(4-2-3-1) Rome; Ferrarisi, Angel, Osorio, Navarro; Spring, Martinez; Machis, Caceres, Savarino; Rondon

9.15pm – Italy's official lineup

(3-4-2-1) Donnarumma. Di Lorenzo, Bongiorno, Scalvini; Cambiasso, Udogi, Locatelli, Bonaventura; Fratesi, church; Ritejoy

6.50pm – Spalletti's five rules

Sacrifices In the field and one Good behavior Outside. No “small hours” or excesses. Luciano Spalletti returned to the national team during this period rules Who wants to be respected in every element: “For me, footballers are special creatures, but I want them “Private responses”“, said the coach.

6.40pm – Possible lineup

Italy He should take the field like this, with A.J 3-4-2-1: Donnarumma. Scalvini, good morning, Bastoni; Cambiasso, Jorginho, Barella, Udogi; Fratesi, church; Ritejoy.

6.30pm – Where to watch the Italy-Venezuela match on TV