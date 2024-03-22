Good first match for Italy in the United States: 2-1 against Venezuela, Retegui brace

The first friendly match of the Italian national team in the United States against Venezuela ended in victory: Matteo Retegui's brace was enough for the Azzurri to eliminate their opponents. In Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Spalletti decided to try a three-man defense, with Udigi and Cambiasso on the flanks and the attacking duo of Matteo Retegui and Federico Chiesa. Ready, go, Italy conceded a mistake to their opponents, but Donnarumma made the save. The first half was delayed until the 40th minute, when Retegui, at the first clear opportunity, converted Cambiasso's decisive pass into the net. But the lead did not last long, and after only three minutes Venezuela equalized. In the second half, Italy did not change its style and committed many mistakes, and Venezuela had the opportunity to score again, but then Spalletti changed the formation, turning to 4-3-3: Chiesa, Locatelli, Fratesse, Cambiasso (and Bonaventura at the beginning of the second half), Zaccagni, were out. Giorgio, Pellegrini, Zaniolo and Barella. The Azzurri shakes off its slumber and increases the pace of its play. In the second opportunity of the match, Retegui scored his brace 10 minutes before the end, and the result did not change. The national team will then face Ecuador on Sunday, March 24 (9 p.m. Italian time).

Read also: