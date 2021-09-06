McCann was sent back to Italy in violation of US team rules

Nashville, Den.

USA coach Greg Berholder announced on Monday that the US and Canada play 1-1.

McCann, one of the captains of the US national team, started the first game 0-0 last Thursday in El Salvador. He was not allowed to be on the Sports Sunday list.

With pressure mounting, the 10th-placed United States will play Honduras on Wednesday night.

“Weston will return to Italy and will not be available for the match against Honduras due to a violation of team policy,” Preppolder said in a statement. “Those who are part of the US men’s national team have high expectations and it is important that all members of the team take responsibility for winning.”

McCann apologized in a statement on Sunday. The US Soccer Federation has not made it available to the media.

McCann, 23, of Fort Louis, Washington, missed the Juventus derby against Torino in April for violating Covit-19 rules in Italy. He is one of the prominent players in the United States and has scored seven goals in 25 international matches.

Sergio lost the game after injuring his right ankle on Sunday in the 44th minute. Outside Barcelona he joined Dortmund midfielder Gio Reina (right femur) and Manchester City goalkeeper Zach Stephen (picked in the back and Govit -19 tested positive).

San Jose midfielder Jackson Yoel was added to the list and trained with the team on Monday.

modified list:

Porterey: Ethan Harvard (Nottingham Forest, England), Shawn Johnson (New York City), Matt Turner (New England).

Defenders: George Bellow (Atlanta), John Brooks (Wolfsburg, Germany), Sergio Test (Barcelona, ​​Spain), Mark McKenzie (Zinke, Belgium), Tim Reem (Fulham, England), Anthony Robinson (Fulham, England) (Atlanta) , James Sands (New York), Deandry Yatlin (Galatasaray, Turkey), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville)

Midfielders: Keelen Acosta (Colorado), Tyler Adams (Leipzig, Germany), Sebastian Lidgate (LA Galaxy), Christian Roldan (Seattle) Jackson Yoel (San Jose).

Forwards: Brendan Aaronson (Salzburg, Austria), Conrad de la Fondi (Olympique Marseille, France), Jordan Bivok (Young Boys, Switzerland), Ricardo Pepe (Dallas), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea, England), Josh)

