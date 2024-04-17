What is Italy's role between America, Europe and the Global South? Rizzo's Version (AC)

Rachel Rizzo, non-resident senior fellow of the European Center of the Atlantic Council, underlines Italy's important role in Euro-Atlantic cooperation on the African continent and the Global South as a whole, in this delicate moment to create “a balance”. kinship and mutual benefit, abandoning paternalistic attitudes”

17/04/2024

The Global South is increasingly becoming one of the central issues for international politics in the twenty-first century. to its connections and implications with other aspects of global political life. But what role should Italy play as chair of the G7? Formiche.net he asked Rachel Rizzo, Non-citizen Senior Comrade A Europe Center dell'Atlantic Council.

Can we talk about a “Euro-Atlantic approach” to the Global South?

There is a widespread sense in the United States that we need to reorient our relationship with the global South as a whole, from Latin America to Asia and Africa. And this restructuring cannot be done without involving European partners. The United States and Europe have actually put together mechanisms aimed at strengthening and expanding their means relationship On the African continent, such as the International Development Finance Corporation and the Global Gateway, however, these mechanisms have proven not to be entirely fit for purpose. It is time to renew efforts in this sense and avoid locking ourselves into a national framework and collaborate. In this sense, the Matti project is important.

From what point of view?

Multiple optics. Italy considers itself not only an important part of the Mediterranean basin, but also an integral part of the true gateway to the European continent. It has been framed in several dimensions with the impetus for diversification following the Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022. The government has given the government a supranational character by placing it on top of the Rome-led G7 agenda. But at the same time positioning itself on an equal footing with African countries. Like the US and Europe, we must ask ourselves whether the countries of the Global South want to receive aid or “climb up global value chains” to become modern economies. We need to abandon the “paternalistic” approach and review our relations with Africa and the countries of the Global South in general, according to the lens of a balanced and “mutually beneficial” relationship.

Therefore, a general approach to the countries that make up the “Global South” as an actor. What about external actors and “competitors” of the Western bloc, such as Russia or China?

Let's pause for a moment to think about what these two actors have to guarantee themselves Power plan In the international system: While Russia projects power by causing chaos, creating threats to Europe's borders, and facilitating situations where world powers like the US face multiple threats simultaneously, China needs international stability instead. Gains more energy in a quiet environment. This difference should be strategically exploited by transatlantic partners.

Italy is one of the important countries located in the southern part of the Atlantic alliance. What is his role?

During the Biden administration, the focus was mainly on the Black Sea, but over time the role of the Mediterranean has always attracted more attention. I think its role is growing even more, including the transatlantic relationship. And Italy finds itself in a special position, a position we mentioned earlier as the “gateway” to the European continent. In this context, it is natural that it assumes a priority role in the security dimension as well.

Thus promoting the disengagement of the United States from European defenses on the southern and eastern flanks?

Unfortunately, the debate on European security is tainted by a “catch 22”: the widespread belief that Europe will be more capable of providing its own continental security, and that US involvement in the European security architecture will be less in terms of troops. Even more. In fact the opposite is true. If we want to have a clear and open debate, the transactional aspect must prevail over the emotional one, not just in the case of Donald Trump's return to the White House. It would be a mistake to judge transatlantic relations based on who will win the next presidential election. A more structured approach should be adopted that focuses on how the US thinks about its security and what its geopolitical priorities are in this regard. Only then can the conversation about Europe's relative strengths within the alliance get serious.