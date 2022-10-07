Historic day for the city of Rome today. Indeed, at 17:00 on Friday 7 October 2022 and in the infamous Chamber of Deputies located in Palazzo Montecitorio – precisely inside the Chamber of Parliamentary Groups – twelfth party who granted America PrizeDirected by the journalist Didi Leoni.

The latter, for those unfamiliar with it, is an event to promote Italy Foundation USA. Established since 2008, year after year it has become a constant point of personal satisfaction, and in recognition of many people belonging to both the national and global scene. The reason for his birth is simple and the name itself suggests it: to bear witness to the friendship between Italians and the American people, and to take on some kind of public role of a nonpartisan character on both sides of the Atlantic. In addition, the US Embassy in the capital was officially involved in the foundation’s charter.

Many brilliant individuals have received awards over time. So, in the latest edition just finished, there were fifteen, including three House Medals that were awarded to the following three students from American universities: Marie CurranAnd the Addison Holomon And the Alicia Luisa Vitello. Leaving it aside, the remaining twelve trophies currently belong to Nakheel: Massimo Botturachef; Ilaria CapuaScientist; Luigi Contodirector of Ansa; Veronica EtroBarber Umberto Guidoneastronaut; Luca MaestriSenior Vice President of Apple; Alessandra Minoto RizzoFormer Deputy Secretary General of NATO; Francesca NoninoNonino, Web Communications Manager; Nicola Beovanicomposer; Melissa SattaTV host; Jean-Claude Trichetthe former president of the European Central Bank e Valentina VezzaliState Agent for Sports.

Article by Alessio Giordano – SportPress24.com